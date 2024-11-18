Kylie Jenner's cropped trench coat and leather miniskirt combo is perfect for autumn

If there's one thing we know to be true about the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister Kylie, it’s that her incredible sense of style is most definitely genetic.

Proving exactly that via her Instagram on Sunday evening, the 27-year-old beauty and fashion mogul styled an It-Girl-approved ensemble for a day spent running errands.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's look is peak-autumn-chic

Pairing together a micro mini black leather skirt and a cropped taupe-toned trench coat together, Kylie proved that a stylish autumn outfit needn’t be all about chunky knits and knee-high boots.

© @kyliejenner The devil is clearly in the details

To accessorise the on-trend ensemble, the mother of two added a £1,560 Miu Miu ‘IVY leather bag’ which she adorned with a pink bejewelled Prada teddy bear charm, a set of Miu Miu glasses, a stack of diamond earrings and a manicure in the beauty spheres most favourable colourway - dark brown.

© @kyliejenner It's giving chic office-core

For glam the Kylie Cosmetics founder kept her makeup subtle and glowy, topping up her plump lips with a lick of Kylie Cosmetics gloss. She left her long dark locks out in a side part style before loosely curling the ends.

Kylie's tonal AW24-appropriate look is one of her more paired-back looks. A few weeks ago she made a bold statement to announce the launch of her new collaborative collection under her namesake fashion label Khy. Styling a cropped red puffer jacket with a set of full coverage tights in the same festive hue. The bold look was made in collaboration with New Zealand streetwear brand, Entire Studios.

Though the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, Kylie has proven time and time again that she’s in a league of her own, crafting a life herself which is boldly different from her elder sisters, Kendall, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney.

As both the cosy and party season approaches fans of Kylie and her wardrobe are patiently waiting in anticipation for her next stylisted Instagram snap as it’s highly likely it will be bang on trend and easier than ever to recreate for ourselves at home.