Kylie Jenner's little lace bodycon dress is utterly angelic

Forget the one on top of our Christmas tree, Kylie Jenner's latest look is the festive angelic we're loving right now.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics and her fashion label Khy is completely familiar with figure-skimming bodycon dresses that hug her curves in all the right places - and her latest one is utterly etheral.

The youngest sibling of the Kardashian/Jenner clan took to Instagram to flaunt her festive-chic mini dress that we're also eyeing up for our 2025 warm-weather wardrobes.

© @kyliejenner Kylie stunned in an etheral lcae white mini dress

She oozed It-girl elegance in a bodycon, off-the-shoulder mini dress featuring a whimsical lace design, an elegant bardot neckline and long sleeves.

Fashion fans in the comments agreed that Kylie's look was wholly winter-appropriate, with comments including: "OK, Snow White," from her sister Khloe Kardashian, " winter wonderland princess" and " It’s giving winter fairytale vibes," - we couldn't agree more.

She eschewed jewellery to let her magic mini do all the talking. For glam, Kylie wore a delicate make up look with a subtle brown eye and new lip, whilst her long dark hair was left loose, cascading in soft waves past the shoulders with a touch of voluminous, creating an overall effortlessly chic and timeless feel.

© @kyliejenner Kylie championed the return of the bodycon midi © Instagram Bodycon silhouettes are her bread and butter

Kylie Jenner has never met a bodycon outfit she doesn't like. In October, she even advocated for the revival of the form-fitting midi dress. "Donning the 'Latex Wet Look Navy Blue Dominatrix Dress' from Gianni Versace’s 1994 to celebrate the opening of her Vodka Soda brand Sprinter’s NYC pop-up, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister made a strong case for one of the early 2000s most notable dress silhouettes," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott.

From poplin minis in the summer from her own fashion label to the fitted red number she wore to Jacquemus' Paris Fashion Week AW24 show - if you're in need of brazen bodycon style inspo, Kylie has got you covered.