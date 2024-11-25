Kylie Jenner 'soft-glam' makeup routine is easier to re-create than you think

Just because Kylie Jenner has moved on from her 'King Kylie' full-glam era, it doesn't mean she's stopped providing beauty inspo altogether. Now, the Amercian business owner and It-girl has officially entered her 'soft-girl' era. Move over bold colorful matte lips and welcome glazed nude hues.

In a new reel posted to her Instagram, Kylie got ready for her day in a baby pink t-shirt and gave her 395 million followers a detailed step-by-step tutorial. She captioned the post: "Full face of ME @kyliecosmetics."

Kylie Jenner's soft-glam makeup routine

Of course, the American influencer's full-face makeup routine featured products from her billion-dollar beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. Before she applied any makeup, Kylie started by moisturising her lips using the Kylie Skin Lip Butter which provided instant hydration.

@kyliejenner might’ve done something with this lip combooo. plumping lip liner shade ‘pecan’, plumping matte lip shade ‘nude mood’, supple kiss lip glaze shade ‘nude kiss’ 💗 @Kylie Cosmetics ♬ glue song sped up - 🎀

Then she focused on her complexion and used the new Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir in the shade 4.5WN. Kylie squeezed the skin tint straight onto her skin and then selected a dense makeup brush to apply the product across her forehead, cheeks, chin and nose. In 2024, we are seeing a shift away from full-coverage foundation and towards light-weight skin tints and it looks like Kylie is all for this change. To add some brightness to her under eyes and the bridge of her nose, she reached for the Power Plush Liquid concealer in the shade 4WN.

In recent years, Kylie has leaned towards the 'strawberry-girl' makeup trend, so she added a pink flush to the apples of her cheeks with the powder blush stick in the shade ‘Make Him Blush.' For dimension and to add a subtle sun-kissed glow, she opted for bronzer in the shade ‘Almond.’ Kylie then baked and set her face with the soft pink and translucent setting powder.

© Stefanie Keenan, Getty Kylie Jenner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala

Once her complexion routine was done, she moved on to her eyes and dusted her eyelids with an variety of brown shades from the Kyshadow Palette in Classic Matte. To define her eyebrows, Kylie selected the medium brown Kybrow pencil and filled in some sparse brow hairs. If you thought highlighter was out, think again. To add some subtle shimmer to her cheeks, the beauty mogul used her kylighter in the shade ‘Queen Drip.'

Now, a Kylie Jenner makeup look wouldn't be complete without a perfect lip combo. She started by lining her lips with the Plumping Lip Liner in the shade ‘Pecan.’ Then Kylie followed up with her signature matte lip, and this time she opted for the Plumping Powder Matte Lipstick in ‘Nude Mood.' She completed her lip combo by swiping the Supple Kiss Glaze in the colour 'Nude Kiss' across her lips.

To finish off this natural beauty look, she used a spritz of the Cosmic hair and body mist and voila! Her new easy-to-follow step-by-step soft glam tutorial is complete.