Anne Hathaway's Y2K style was so underrated - see her best fashion moments
Anne Hathaway's Y2K style was so underrated - see her best fashion moments
A collage of Anne Hathaway in the 2000s

Anne Hathaway's Y2K style was so underrated

See the most iconic looks from The Devil Wears Prada actress' 2000s wardrobe

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway is the definition of a fashion chameleon.

Outside of her cult-adored modish roles including The Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries franchise, she's always had a flair for sartorial choices that range from total elegant glamour to head-turning looks with a rebellious edge.

Her style file was iconic long before she became a red carpet icon - particularly in the 2000s.

Her Y2K style perfectly captured the essence of the fashion era: playful, effortless, and charmingly relatable. From quintessential cool-girl denim bags and low-rise jeans, to sophisticated 90s supermodel-approved all-black ensembles and sheer dresses and knee-high boots: her looks were flirty, fun and would wholly be approved by 2024's nostalgic dressing stans.

Scroll on to see some of her best looks of the 2000s:

Anne Hathaway in a strapless black top with a layered texture and black trousers, smiling on a red carpet surrounded by a crowd of spectators. She is wearing pointed black heels and has her hair styled in soft waves.© Jim Smeal

Teen Choice Awards, 2001

Anne opted for a seriously chic strapless black top with straight-leg trousers and pointed court heels.

Anne Hathaway wearing a blue halterneck top with red stripes enjoying a "day of indulgences" in the Juicy Couture suite at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. She is holding a denim bag and wearing low-rise jeans© L. Cohen

Juicy Couture Suite, 2001

At the Chateau Marmont in 2001, Anne wore a halter top with red contrasting stripes and a pair of low-rise jeans. P.S. we want that denim handbag. 

Anne Hathaway wearing a black polka-dot cami top and blue bootcut jeans, holding a pale pink handbag. She is standing in front of a movie poster at an event, wearing beige peep-toe heels and smiling brightly.© Evan Agostini

The Score Premiere, 2001

Anne oozed elevated casual wearing a black polka-dot cami top, blue bootcut jeans, and a pale pink handbag.

Anne Hathaway on a red carpet wearing a black spaghetti-strap top paired with a gold metallic knee-length skirt and black open-toe heels. Her long brown hair is worn loose, and she smiles warmly at the camera.© Gregg DeGuire

American Pie 2 Premiere, 2001

Anne looked effortlessly chic in a black spaghetti-strap top paired with a gold metallic knee-length skirt and black open-toe heels.

MTV Movie Awards, 2002© Frederick M. Brown

MTV Movie Awards, 2002

The criss-cross back design and statement bag was *chefs kiss*

Anne Hathaway arriving at the World Premiere of the fifth season of "Sex And The City" at the American Musuem of Natural History in New York City. July 16, 2002. Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images© Evan Agostini

Sex And The City S5 Premiere, 2002

Burgundy is huge in 2024, and we can see the Y2K girlies of the moment recreating this iconic look. 

Anne Hathaway arrives at the 54th Annual ACE Eddie Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, February 15, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)© Giulio Marcocchi

ACE Eddie Awards, 2004

The 1920s met Y2K with Anne's dazzling cream midi dress featuring tiers of tassels.

Anne Hathaway wearing a purple midi dress with flowers on. She is also holding a straw bag and wearing peep-toe heels. She is smiiling© Ron Galella

amfAR's 11th Annual Boathouse Rocks, 2004

Her purple midi dress with florals perfectly balanced flirtatiouness and femininity.  

Anne Hathaway wearing an orange floral satin dress with her hair curly and a red lip© Jean-Paul Aussenard

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2004

A contender for the best outfit of them all, she oozed opulence in a satin, figure-hugging orange dress featuring contrasting flowers.

Anne Hathaway on a red carpet wearing a red coat, knee-high boots and red lipstick© Dimitrios Kambouris

La Boheme Performance, 2002

Her ultra-chic longline red coat and knee-high boot combo is completely fashion editor approved.

