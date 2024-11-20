Anne Hathaway's Y2K style was so underrated

Outside of her cult-adored modish roles including The Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries franchise, she's always had a flair for sartorial choices that range from total elegant glamour to head-turning looks with a rebellious edge.
Her style file was iconic long before she became a red carpet icon - particularly in the 2000s.
Her Y2K style perfectly captured the essence of the fashion era: playful, effortless, and charmingly relatable. From quintessential cool-girl denim bags and low-rise jeans, to sophisticated 90s supermodel-approved all-black ensembles and sheer dresses and knee-high boots: her looks were flirty, fun and would wholly be approved by 2024's nostalgic dressing stans.
Scroll on to see some of her best looks of the 2000s:
Teen Choice Awards, 2001
Anne opted for a seriously chic strapless black top with straight-leg trousers and pointed court heels.
Juicy Couture Suite, 2001
At the Chateau Marmont in 2001, Anne wore a halter top with red contrasting stripes and a pair of low-rise jeans. P.S. we want that denim handbag.
The Score Premiere, 2001
Anne oozed elevated casual wearing a black polka-dot cami top, blue bootcut jeans, and a pale pink handbag.
American Pie 2 Premiere, 2001
Anne looked effortlessly chic in a black spaghetti-strap top paired with a gold metallic knee-length skirt and black open-toe heels.
MTV Movie Awards, 2002
The criss-cross back design and statement bag was *chefs kiss*
Sex And The City S5 Premiere, 2002
Burgundy is huge in 2024, and we can see the Y2K girlies of the moment recreating this iconic look.
ACE Eddie Awards, 2004
The 1920s met Y2K with Anne's dazzling cream midi dress featuring tiers of tassels.
amfAR's 11th Annual Boathouse Rocks, 2004
Her purple midi dress with florals perfectly balanced flirtatiouness and femininity.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2004
A contender for the best outfit of them all, she oozed opulence in a satin, figure-hugging orange dress featuring contrasting flowers.
La Boheme Performance, 2002
Her ultra-chic longline red coat and knee-high boot combo is completely fashion editor approved.
