Anne Hathaway's Y2K style was so underrated

Anne Hathaway is the definition of a fashion chameleon.

Outside of her cult-adored modish roles including The Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries franchise, she's always had a flair for sartorial choices that range from total elegant glamour to head-turning looks with a rebellious edge.

Her style file was iconic long before she became a red carpet icon - particularly in the 2000s.

Her Y2K style perfectly captured the essence of the fashion era: playful, effortless, and charmingly relatable. From quintessential cool-girl denim bags and low-rise jeans, to sophisticated 90s supermodel-approved all-black ensembles and sheer dresses and knee-high boots: her looks were flirty, fun and would wholly be approved by 2024's nostalgic dressing stans.

Scroll on to see some of her best looks of the 2000s:

© Jim Smeal Teen Choice Awards, 2001 Anne opted for a seriously chic strapless black top with straight-leg trousers and pointed court heels.

© L. Cohen Juicy Couture Suite, 2001 At the Chateau Marmont in 2001, Anne wore a halter top with red contrasting stripes and a pair of low-rise jeans. P.S. we want that denim handbag.

© Evan Agostini The Score Premiere, 2001 Anne oozed elevated casual wearing a black polka-dot cami top, blue bootcut jeans, and a pale pink handbag.



© Gregg DeGuire American Pie 2 Premiere, 2001 Anne looked effortlessly chic in a black spaghetti-strap top paired with a gold metallic knee-length skirt and black open-toe heels.



© Frederick M. Brown MTV Movie Awards, 2002 The criss-cross back design and statement bag was *chefs kiss*

© Evan Agostini Sex And The City S5 Premiere, 2002 Burgundy is huge in 2024, and we can see the Y2K girlies of the moment recreating this iconic look.

© Giulio Marcocchi ACE Eddie Awards, 2004 The 1920s met Y2K with Anne's dazzling cream midi dress featuring tiers of tassels.

© Ron Galella amfAR's 11th Annual Boathouse Rocks, 2004 Her purple midi dress with florals perfectly balanced flirtatiouness and femininity.

© Jean-Paul Aussenard Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2004 A contender for the best outfit of them all, she oozed opulence in a satin, figure-hugging orange dress featuring contrasting flowers.