Striped Rugby Shirts: The unexpected SS25 trend muscling into the spotlight

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There’s no street style we look forward to quite as much as that of Copenhagen Fashion Week’s attendees, and the SS25 shows were no different, serving up 80s silhouettes, sheer tailoring and proving that mesh ballet flats aren’t going anywhere, which we’re sure is fantastic news to foot fetishists everywhere.

But both on and off-catwalk, it was the humble striped rugby shirt that caught everyone’s eye. The signature polo has been teetering on the peripheries of the Preppy trend that has steamrolled through the Summer (Chloë Sevigny is already a fan), but it looks like it’s finally taking its place centre stage (or should we say, centre scrum?)

Is it possible that fresh from Olympics fever (and inspired by everyone’s favourite rugby player and TikTok superstar Ilona Maher), we are ready to flex a little athletic muscle, even if just in the wardrobe department?

© Edward Berthelot Janka Polliani wears a light grey and brown striped polo with beige Bermudas and logo emblazoned slingbacks outside The Garment at Copenhagen Fashion Week. © Christian Vierig Marianne Theodorsen wears green striped polo shirt with denim jorts and a Dior bag (complete with our 2nd favourite Copenhagen spot: the bag charm) the Mark Kenly Domino Tan show. © Edward Berthelot A rugby shirt dress paired with logo leggings and a snakeskin bag outside the Remain show at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

MORE: The Shirt Sandwich: the Victoria Beckham approved styling trick you never knew you needed for Spring Summer 24

RELATED: 14 fresh ways to style a white shirt in 2024

The rugby shirt offers both uniformity and a splash of playfulness all at once. The tried and tested formula of relaxed shape and white collar (worn open) looks at home on and off pitch, in an way other types of sportswear struggle to pull off. Try popping your collar for a little vintage Prince William during his St Andrews days energy. Yah!

A blue and red rugby shirt dress paired with whit socks and trainers at Marimekko With a silky cream slip and floral belt at OpéraSPORT In delicate pastels and a sheer sequin skirt at Baum und Pferdgarten

As Copenhagen proves - like Tesco and a Meal Deal, they pair well with everything from tailoring to embellished fancier fare. At OpéraSPORT they were teamed with wispy, delicate belts and silk slips. Baum und Pferdgarten followed suit with sheer sequin skirts, while Marimekko offered up oversize dress versions that looked so comfortable we simply have to have one.

Outside the shows, they were paired with everyone’s love-to-hate shorts trend Jorts (we’re fans) and micro-minis teamed with sheer knee high socks. Inspired.

The best rugby shirts to buy now:

Rugby Jersey Lioness The Details Composition: 73% polyester, 24% viscose, 3% elastane Sizes: XXS-XL Editor's Note Pair with micro shorts peeking out underneath the slouchy fit plus big gold jewellery and sporty socks. Australian brand Lioness specialise in luxe neutral shades and model off-duty shapes. £67.00 AT REVOLVE

Stripe Rugby Jumper iets frans... The Details Composition: 48% Viscose, 30% Polyester, 22% Nylon Sizes: XS-XL Editor's Note A knitted shirt for a little extra cosy touch featuring a spread collar, drop shoulders and long sleeve. 2024 has been full of fun style surprise comebacks and we're backing the bubble hem teamed unexpectedly with sportswear up top. £49.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Coco Rugby Shirt Levi's The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Sizes: XS-L Editor's Note A fresh update for the rugby top, with short sleeves and a cropped hem. We'll be layering ours underneath a knitted sweater vest and pairing with jeans. £30.00 AT LEVI'S

Anna Rugby Shirt Reformation The Details Composition: Deadstock fabric made from 87% Polyester, 12% Rayon and 1% Spandex Sizes: XS-XL Editor's Note A cute cropped version dying to be worn with something tailored down below. Lean away from the preppy aesthetic with sharp silver acccessories. £78.00 AT REFORMATION

Lucas Mini Dress Free People The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Sizes: XS-L Editor's Note People say shapeless like it's a bad thing, but slouchy relaxed fit pieces like this are a joy to wear and add nonchalance to outfits that could feel stuffy. Call us crazy but we'll be pairing this striped number with cowboy boots. £118.00 AT FREE PEOPLE



How we chose:

Aesthetic: I swerved the sports shops and headed straight for labels that specialise cool casual fits perfect for the trend.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.