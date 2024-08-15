Striped Rugby Shirts: The unexpected SS25 trend muscling into the spotlight

There’s no street style we look forward to quite as much as that of Copenhagen Fashion Week’s attendees, and the SS25 shows were no different, serving up 80s silhouettes, sheer tailoring and proving that mesh ballet flats aren’t going anywhere, which we’re sure is fantastic news to foot fetishists everywhere.
But both on and off-catwalk, it was the humble striped rugby shirt that caught everyone’s eye. The signature polo has been teetering on the peripheries of the Preppy trend that has steamrolled through the Summer (Chloë Sevigny is already a fan), but it looks like it’s finally taking its place centre stage (or should we say, centre scrum?)
Is it possible that fresh from Olympics fever (and inspired by everyone’s favourite rugby player and TikTok superstar Ilona Maher), we are ready to flex a little athletic muscle, even if just in the wardrobe department?
The rugby shirt offers both uniformity and a splash of playfulness all at once. The tried and tested formula of relaxed shape and white collar (worn open) looks at home on and off pitch, in an way other types of sportswear struggle to pull off. Try popping your collar for a little vintage Prince William during his St Andrews days energy. Yah!
As Copenhagen proves - like Tesco and a Meal Deal, they pair well with everything from tailoring to embellished fancier fare. At OpéraSPORT they were teamed with wispy, delicate belts and silk slips. Baum und Pferdgarten followed suit with sheer sequin skirts, while Marimekko offered up oversize dress versions that looked so comfortable we simply have to have one.
Outside the shows, they were paired with everyone’s love-to-hate shorts trend Jorts (we’re fans) and micro-minis teamed with sheer knee high socks. Inspired.
The best rugby shirts to buy now:
How we chose:
Aesthetic: I swerved the sports shops and headed straight for labels that specialise cool casual fits perfect for the trend.
Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.
Why you should trust me?
Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.
