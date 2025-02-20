Winnie Harlow's jaw-dropping £160,000 engagement ring is the dream for 2025 brides

Love is in the air, and so are diamonds—specifically, an 8.5-carat stunner now gracing Winnie Harlow’s finger.

The supermodel and skincare entrepreneur said "yes" to her longtime love, NBA star Kyle Kuzma, on February 13, marking a major moment in both their love story and engagement ring trends.

The couple shared their exciting news in a heartfelt joint Instagram post, complete with a series of swoon-worthy photos. Against the backdrop of a private plane, the two lovebirds radiated joy, but let’s be honest, our eyes were on that rock. "To eternity," Harlow captioned the post, alongside the now-iconic hashtag "#shesaidyes."

Harlow, one of the most recognisable faces in fashion and founder of Cay Skin, also treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the dreamy proposal.

Winnie and Kyle's engagement was a slam dunk in style and romance

She posted a series of snaps from their Turks and Caicos getaway, where the magic happened—including a video where she proudly held her engagement ring aloft as fireworks painted the sky. Meanwhile, Kuzma, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star forward, couldn’t help but repost, sealing the moment with digital PDA.

If you thought your Pinterest board had seen it all, Winnie’s sparkler just raised the bar. According to diamond specialists at Steven Stone, the engagement ring features an 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond, flanked by two baguette-cut side stones. (The contrast of the sleek baguettes with the soft curves of the center stone? Absolute perfection.)

Kuzma himself designed it. According to Steven Stone the athlete spent three months perfecting every minute detail, ensuring it symbolised their love story. "Winnie Harlow’s engagement ring is nothing short of extraordinary—a true testament to the love and care that went into its creation," explained Steven Stone’s CEO Zack Stone.

© @winnieharlow The supermodel and NBA star sealed their love with diamonds, roses, and the promise of forever.

"At its heart is an 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond, a stone that exudes both elegance and strength. Flanking the central diamond are two baguette stones, their sleek, angular shape contrasting beautifully with the soft curves of the oval… her fiancé, poured three months into designing this piece, ensuring that every detail was carefully considered to reflect not just their love but the essence of their journey together. I'd estimate Winnie's sparkler to be worth approximately $200,000 (£160,000)."

While round and princess-cut diamonds have long reigned supreme, 2025 is shaping up to be the year of elongated cuts. And Winnie’s oval-cut dazzler is leading the charge. "Classic cuts like round and princess diamonds do continue to hold their appeal, with round cuts remaining our most popular shape year on year," explained Jeremy Kanzen, CEO of The Diamond Store, in an interview with H! Fashion.

"But as we look ahead to 2025, we expect even more interest in elongated shapes like ovals and radiants. Their chic, elegant look aligns with today’s trends, such as ‘quiet luxury’ and minimalism, which filter down to jewelry preferences."

In other words? Brides-to-be, take notes—this is the engagement ring blueprint for 2025. Opulent yet elegant, classic yet contemporary, Harlow’s ring is proof that some engagement ring trends aren’t just fleeting—they’re forever.