Suki Waterhouse’s £260,000 engagement ring showcases one of 2024’s hottest jewellery trends

In the midst of London’s dreary winter, a glittering jewel has turned heads.

Suki Waterhouse was seen donning a magnificent diamond ring, stirring reports of an engagement with Twilight sensation, Robert Pattinson.

The 31-year-old model and actress, showcased the dazzling piece on a significant finger in photos aquired by The Daily Mail, hinting at a romantic progression with 37-year-old boyfriend Pattinson. Adding to the excitement, the couple is also anticipating their first child.

Neil Dutta, the Managing Director of engagement ring experts Angelic Diamonds, shared his congratulations to the couple, revealing details about the unique ring, "Suki debuted a bespoke 'Toi et Moi' engagement ring, worth £260,000 ($330,000.) The ring features a 2.5ct princess-cut diamond alongside a 2.5ct pear-shaped diamond set on a diamond pavé platinum band,” Dutta explains.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attended the 2023 Met Gala together earlier this year

The 'Toi et Moi' style, which translates to 'you and me' in French, has seen a resurgence in popularity among modern romantics. Its design, featuring two stones, it symbolises the coming together of two souls in love and partnership. “t’s a very modern choice of ring although the style dates back to the 1700s,” says Dutta.

Jewellery designer Emma Clarkson Webb tells Hello! Fashion, “The 'Toi et Moi' style is still emerging as a popular design choice in 2024.” Likewise Rachel Boston, Founder of Rachel Boston Jewellery explains, “People are moving away from the traditional dainty solitaire, and are being more daring with their engagement ring choices, which is lovely to see.” Boston continues, “I'm glad we're moving in the direction where someone's engagement ring reflects their personal style, rather than checking off boxes of what said ring ‘should’ look like. We've definitely seen an uptick in more playful styles, like Toi et Moi, halo rings, or multi-stone rings, which allow for endless combinations of colours and shapes.”

© Rachel Boston The 'Toi et Moi' ring style has exploded in popularity and is set to be a standout nuptial jewellery trend for 2024

The 'Toi et Moi' design has adorned the hands of many through the centuries, including famous figures and celebrities who favour its symbolic representation of union and its stylish aesthetic. The design speaks to a narrative of togetherness, making it a sentimental favourite for couples looking to embark on a lifelong journey as one.

Waterhouse's ring represents a blend of traditional elegance and contemporary style. Their story, now possibly turning a new chapter with this engagement, mirrors the timeless allure of the 'Toi et Moi' – two distinct individuals coming together to form a beautiful, singular story.