Winnie Harlow just stepped out in this season's hottest hair colour

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Some big stars were spotted attending a MAC Cosmetics event in New York yesterday, but none captivated us as much as the enigmatic Winnie Harlow.

The model and Cay Skin founder was seen wearing a white mini dress that accentuated her ridiculously long legs and hair worn long and curly in this season's most coveted shade - copper red.

© Getty Winnie's been rocking waist-length red curls recently

Winnie is no stranger to switching up her hairstyle, she routinely opts for a long blonde mane or cute dark pixie cut, but her latest look is so on-trend we had to share it with you.

Rocking waist-skimming ginger curls, the the 29-year-old model's hair is bang on trend at the moment. But while the look is a total winner, it's notoriously difficult to get curls to stay defined and separate in longer hairstyles as often the weight of longer hair can mean the curls fall or turn to frizz.

© Instagram @winnieharlow Winnie spent her holidays in Italy

Clearly, Winnie's mastered it though. And we reckon she's following the 'curly girl method.' The main principles of the curly girl method involve skipping shampoo altogether and going straight in with conditioner to cleanse the hair and quench thirsty curls. Defined and lasting curls are all about hydration so this is essential.

READ: I had my first curly hair cut at 26 - this is what I learnt

RELATED: How to care for your natural curls in between trips to the salon

It's also important to avoid things that can disturb your curls like silicones, brushes and rough drying with towels as these can all lead to frizz. Wearing a silk bonnet at night time is another top curly girl tip as this gives your curls superior protection from the friction of sleeping on a cotton pillowcase. In turn, you can expect longer times between washes and less need for curl refresh days.