Zoë Kravitz's engagement ring: Here's everything you need to know

Spooky szn is well underway, but we come to you with news that feels less spine-chilling and more heart-warming.

And thank goodness for that. 2023 has really been the year of the celebrity divorce, but in happier news, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged, according to People.

The High Fidelity star and the Magic Mike actor met on the set of Pussy Island in 2020, and since then their relationship appears to have reached the next level.

While neither Zoë nor Channing have yet spoken out on the subject, they were giving major couple style goals at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in Los Angeles.

© MEGA Zoë and Channing wore a Halloween look inspired by a classic horror flick

The pair stepped out channelling characters Rosemary Woodhouse and her satanic child from the 1968 horror classic, Rosemary's Baby.

Zoë rocked a prim white nightgown and grey slippers while wielding a hefty kitchen knife prop, whereas Channing wore a pale blue babygrow and a frilly bonnet. Commitment, that's what we like to see.

© MEGA The couple attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend

But the accessory within their Halloween ensemble that has set the internet alight above all else? A pretty mega ring adorning Zoë's fourth finger.

Glinting in the light, the massive rock took centre stage, leading many to infer that it is the actress' engagement ring. Talk about diversion tactics…

© MEGA Zoë's ring looks utterly dazzling

"Made of 18k yellow and blackened white gold, the sparker features a 7 carat cushion cut diamond in a solitaire setting. Considered to be an antique cut with a distinctive look, cushion cut diamonds are said to symbolise individuality, romance, adventure and tradition," says leading diamond expert Zack Stone of Steven Stone.

"Zoë's ring appears to be a button back engagement ring, which is a type of ring that has a button-shaped metal piece at the back of the setting, allowing the centre stone to sit comfortably on the skin. Button back engagement rings are a signature design of Jessica McCormack, so it's highly likely that Channing bought Zoë's ring from the London-based jeweller - even more so as the actress has a running relationship with the brand, who are one of her favourites. I'd estimate Zoë's ring to be worth $300,000 (£250,000)."

Colour us impressed. If the engagement ring is anything to go by, we reckon Zoë's wedding band will be similarly spectacular….