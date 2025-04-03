You can now buy Princess Kate's iconic sequin club night outfit

What comes to mind when thinking about the Princess of Wales’ fashion sense? Elegant polka dot dresses by Alessandra Rich, polished Aquazurra pumps and the occasional tailored jacket from Really Wild Clothing. Her wardrobe choices seldom stray from her signature style, yet they always exude sophistication.

That said, Princess Kate hasn’t completely shied away from trends. The Reading-born royal first stepped into the public eye during the Noughties - a period when fashion fads were nearly impossible to ignore.

In 2008, the then royal-to-be attended The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at the Renaissance Rooms in Vauxhall. She took centre stage in an aqua sequin-clad halterneck top and yellow short shorts while a magenta leather bag was hooked over her shoulder for all her Seventies-inspired essentials.

© Getty Images Princess Kate attended The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco in 2008

Her iridescent top of choice hailed from British brand Bay Trading, a popular high-street fashion name known for its trendy, affordable clothing. Established in the 1980s, the label catered to young women seeking playful, fast-fashion pieces.

Bay Trading (simply known as Bay to avid shoppers) thrived in the early 2000s but struggled with financial difficulties, ultimately closing in 2009 after its parent company collapsed.

Today, the brand is coveted by Depop sellers and Vinted fiends with a penchant for Noughties design - as well as royals.

In a rare instance of preloved princess garb, Princess Kate’s heavily embellished aqua halterneck is now up for grabs on eBay. Retailing for £82.88, the dazzling garment features a glittering finish and a Y2K satin tie belt.

As the Princess of Wales, royal protocol undoubtedly comes with its fair share of restrictions. However, that hasn’t prevented her from securing It-girl status. Before stepping into royal life, Princess Kate enjoyed nights out with friends, embraced the party scene, and even strutted the runway at university - proving she’s always had effortless cool-girl charm.

How to recreate Princess Kate's club night look:

TOP : Y2K Bay Trading Sequin Halterneck Top, £82.88, EBAY

: Y2K Bay Trading Sequin Halterneck Top, £82.88, EBAY SHORTS : Overdyed Terry Cotton Shorts, £25.99, MANGO

: Overdyed Terry Cotton Shorts, £25.99, EYESHADOW : Diorshow Mono Couleur, £32, DIOR

: Diorshow Mono Couleur, £32, DIOR BAG: Jonie Bag, £275, COACH

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.