Princess Kate's Show-Stopping Purple Suit Has A Secret Royal Meaning

On Wednesday morning the Princess of Wales hosted a conference at the Design Museum in London where the findings of new research from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood were presented.

Her style agenda for previous outings this autumn have been bang on trend, from red high street blazers to Parisian chic jumpers. But her blinding outfit for today’s occasion had a significant royal meaning.

Kate stepped out for the symposium where she delivered the keynote speech, wearing a show-stopping purple power suit that nailed autumnal dopamine dressing.

© Chris Jackson Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum on November 15, 2023

Eschewing a visible base layer, Kate’s fitted double-breasted blazer created a low v-neckline and the feminine tailored cut perfectly cinched her waist. She paired it with matching cigarette trousers and suede court pumps in a similar hue - using her favourite tonal dressing hack to create a polished and refined look from head to toe.

Royal style watchers have noted that her vivacious violet ensemble was a stylish yet respectful nodded to her father-in-law King Charles III who celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday, as purple has long been considered the colour of royalty.

© Samir Hussein Her bold purple suit is the colour of royalty

Why is purple a royal colour?

Purple's connection with royalty has deep historical and cultural roots. Across various societies over time, the rarity and high production cost of purple dye elevated it to a symbol of wealth and prestige.

“The use of purple went beyond mere opulence; it conveyed a strong sense of authority and significance. This association extended across cultures, with purple becoming linked to imperial power. In the Byzantine Empire, for instance, only the imperial family could use purple. Roman Emperors embraced purple as a symbol of their authority, a tradition that endured in later European monarchies,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Digital Editor Natalie Salmon. This enduring link between purple and royalty persists in many societies, influencing contemporary perceptions of the colour.

© Chris Jackson The Prince and Princess of Wales in Londonderry in 2021

This isn’t the first time the stylish princess has nailed the look. On September 29, 2021, the then Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Derry-Londonderry, donning a similar purple suit layered with a black turtleneck. At the time the palace officially verified that the outfit was crafted by Emilia Wickstead, who had showcased the same purple suit during her Autumn-Winter 2021 fashion show.

Kate's stylish two-piece proves her fashion prowess and her ability to combine modernity with outfits that adhere to royal fashion rules.