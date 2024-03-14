Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best Cheltenham outfits of all time: From Kate Middleton to Georgia Toffolo
The best Cheltenham Festival outfits of all time

See the most incredible fashion moments from throughout the races history...

33 minutes ago
Rachel Verney, Lady Willoughby de Broke
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
Cheltenham festival is one of the most illustrious events in the British social season calendar.

Racegoers have been putting their best fashion feet forward since the race's beginnings in 1860, with everybody from royals to racing fanatics using the day to showcase their best outfits.

Standout sartorial agendas have become an integral part of racing, particularly Cheltenham and Royal Ascot, with emphasis placed on elaborate dressing. Cheltenham is arguably the more relaxed of the two, considering it has no dress code, but instead suggests: "Style is as individual as you. The Cheltenham Festival is the perfect occasion to wear your best outfits and favourite accessories." 

This year, however, a major change was made to the racing roster. Ladies Day has been at the core of horse racing festivals for centuries - a day that traditionally encouraged women to dress to impress, but this year Cheltenham bosses announced they would be changing the name to 'Style Wednesday;' from 2024 onwards.

“This year we relaunched day two of the festival as Style Wednesday to celebrate ‘fast horses, slow fashion’, encouraging racegoers to make more sustainable fashion choices, showcasing their unique and personal style,” a statement said.

Opening the floor (or, track) to put more emphasis on style and less on gender, proves just how fundamental fashion is at the iconic races.

Here are some of the best Cheltenham Festival outfits of all time...

Jade Holland Cooper

Jade Holland Cooper arriving on day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 12, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)© Mike Egerton - PA Images

The unofficial 'queen' of Cheltenham, as far as the style stakes are concerned, has to be eponymous designer Jade Holland Cooper. For the 2024 festival she was spotted arriving on day one in an utterly chic three-piece suit. 

Onyi Moss

Onyi Moss attends Style Wednesday, day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse

Onyi Moss perfected Barbiecore chic in 2024, wearing a bubblegum pink mini dress and matching trench coat, paired with tights and black and gold block heels.

Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott watches the racing as she attends day 4 'Gold Cup Day' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 18, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

British singer Pixie Lott looked effortlessly glam in a checkered a-line jacket dress with a matching monochrome hat and a Holland Cooper crossbody bag in 2022.

Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo at Cheltenham, 2022

Georgia Toffolo stole the show in 2022 when she wore the chicest Paul Costelloe dress paired with Givenchy boots.

Rosie Tapner

Rosie Tapner arrives on day four of Cheltenham on Friday March 18, 2022© Joe Giddens - PA Images

In 2022 Rosie Tapner was the epitome of country glam in a checkered coat suit, suede boots, silk scarf and fedora hat.

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler© Max Mumby/Indigo

Liv Tyler perfected wearing all black at the races in 2017, wearing a long-sleeved midi dress, court pumps and a crocheted hat paired with an embellished handbag.

Princess Kate

Prince William's then-girlfriend Kate Middleton attended the final day of Cheltenham Festival on March 16, 2007.© Tim Graham

Prince William's then-girlfriend Kate Middleton attended the final day of Cheltenham Festival on March 16, 2007 in a powder blue blazer and beret style fascinator. 

Sharron Davies

Olympic Swimming champion Sharron Davies 1999© Barry Batchelor - PA Images

In 1999, Olympic Swimming champion Sharron Davies opted for a two-piece blazer and mini skirt set, paired with opaque tights and knee-high boots.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana 1982© Tim Graham

In 1982, Princess Diana opted for a bold red mid-length coat paired with a red fascination and black ballet flats.

Lady Willoughby de Broke

Rachel Verney, Lady Willoughby de Broke© Evening Standard

In 1962, Rachel Verney, Lady Willoughby de Broke wore the chicest relaxed fitting jacket featuring 3/4 length sleeves and statement black details. She paired it with light-coloured arm-length gloves

Lady Mary Lygon

Baron De Tuyll, Lady Sybil Lygon and Lady Mary Lygon at a National Hunt meeting at Cheltenham. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)© Fox Photos

Lady Mary Lygon (right) wore a fluffy midi coat with a dramatic structured collar in 1937.

Diana Coventry

Miss Diana Coventry with Lady Dorothy Lygon © Topical Press Agency

Miss Diana Coventry (left) wore a fluffy printed coat, strappy block heels and a black headpiece in 1931.

