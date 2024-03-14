Cheltenham festival is one of the most illustrious events in the British social season calendar.
Racegoers have been putting their best fashion feet forward since the race's beginnings in 1860, with everybody from royals to racing fanatics using the day to showcase their best outfits.
Standout sartorial agendas have become an integral part of racing, particularly Cheltenham and Royal Ascot, with emphasis placed on elaborate dressing. Cheltenham is arguably the more relaxed of the two, considering it has no dress code, but instead suggests: "Style is as individual as you. The Cheltenham Festival is the perfect occasion to wear your best outfits and favourite accessories."
This year, however, a major change was made to the racing roster. Ladies Day has been at the core of horse racing festivals for centuries - a day that traditionally encouraged women to dress to impress, but this year Cheltenham bosses announced they would be changing the name to 'Style Wednesday;' from 2024 onwards.
“This year we relaunched day two of the festival as Style Wednesday to celebrate ‘fast horses, slow fashion’, encouraging racegoers to make more sustainable fashion choices, showcasing their unique and personal style,” a statement said.
Opening the floor (or, track) to put more emphasis on style and less on gender, proves just how fundamental fashion is at the iconic races.
Here are some of the best Cheltenham Festival outfits of all time...
Onyi Moss
Onyi Moss perfected Barbiecore chic in 2024, wearing a bubblegum pink mini dress and matching trench coat, paired with tights and black and gold block heels.
