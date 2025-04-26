EXCLUSIVE: Completedworks founder Anna Jewsbury on crafting innovative beauty from clay to pearl

If Joanna Lumley fronts your fashion week show, safe to say you’ll be a hit in the style sphere. That’s certainly the case for Completedworks, a London-based brand bridging the chasm between creative media.

Founded by Anna Jewsbury, the label draws inspiration from the complexity of everyday beauty. Pearl-dotted ceramics meet with fluidly-crafted golden treasures to create a whimsical, deeply romantic archive, which has captured the gaze of the fashion audience since the brand’s 2013 inception.

“No one needs to wear jewellery in the same way that you do clothes,” says the designer. “When designing, I’m always thinking of someone who wants to express something through their choice of jewellery. Someone who wants to build a collection that is authentic and personal to them. I love that the wearer inevitably has a relationship with a piece - how it represents something for them.”

In an oversaturated industry, Completedworks has found the commercial sweet spot. The brand not only creates jewellery, but ceramics and accessories too: “It’s about refining the same skills on different scales. Fundamentally good interior design is human centred and in that sense it becomes an ornament to a person. Both jewellery and interiors are expressions of a person’s taste and really the difference is just a question of scale. We can make a broader connection with people by exploring pieces across multiple categories.”

This has helped the label to gain a cult following. With a clientele spanning Adwoa Aboah, Jodie Comer, Naomie Harris, Emma Watson and Maya Rudolph, it’s evident that the brand celebrates talented individuals who view jewellery as an extension of their personality.

Understanding that jewellery isn’t a necessity, the Yorkshire native holds the belief that Completedworks must create pieces that are truly worth wearing: “Our design process is built around challenging consumerism and over-consumption by creating classically designed pieces that remain relevant even when the world changes. We consciously avoid trends that feel momentary or transient in favour of an aesthetic which is more poetic, graceful and long-lasting.”

This is achieved through ethically-sourced materials, be them reclaimed marble, string, fabric, or clay. “What I love about clay is that it can be very emotive as a medium. The clay moves with your hand movements and through this process you get a sort of dialogue.”

Intimacy is at the heart of the mixed media brand. Dedicated to forging a holistic approach to self-frosting, Completedworks is quietly taking a stand in the accessories industry, ensuring their work is worthwhile. “This has informed our vision,” Anna says. “To create beautiful and enduring pieces that will ultimately change the cultural landscape in some small positive way.”