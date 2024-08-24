The Fashion Insider Diary: ILA founder Burcu Erguvan on effortlessly elegant dressing

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Dreessing effortlessly cool isn't a given, it's a finely honed skill. Having the ability to look like you've casually thrown an outfit together, yet still look ready to storm the streets, is one that so many aspire to, but few truly master.

"Effortless style is all about balancing contrasts," Burcu Erguvan the visionary founder behind Turkish It-girl brand ILA tells H! Fashion. Not only does she effortlessly curate ultra-chic, everyday ensembles, but she also designs pieces that embody this very sartorial philosophy.

"I like to strike a balance between classic pieces and contemporary trends—ensuring versatility while staying relevant," she tells H! Fashion, a sentiment that’s woven into the very fabric of her Turkish-born fashion label. From understated LBDs to sophisticated statement pieces, glitzy mini dresses, and intricately cut-out crop tops, her designs effortlessly blend timeless elegance with modern flair.

She is the epitome of cool-girl chic. "An oversized blazer over a fitted top, paired with high-waisted trousers and sleek loafers" is her everyday uniform, she favours brands including Jacquemus, Victoria Beckham and Gauchere, she wholeheartedly champions timeless gold jewellery as the only jewellery one needs, and names Loulou de la Falaise as one of her ultimate fashion inspirations. Her style is a harmonious fusion of Turkish poise and Parisian chic.

Burcu shared five of her go-to outfits with us, her top tips for dressing effortlessly elegant and how to curate memorable party looks.

The Fashion Insider Diary: Burcu Erguvan

Date Night

For date night in Aspen during a recent holiday, I wore a chic mini ILA (archive, similar here) dress paired with Valentino shoes. The embellished dress offers a playful yet sophisticated touch, elevated by the open-toed heels and trending, barely-there sheer tights – it was perfect for the stunning setting.

A Day of Meetings For a day full of meetings in Paris, I opted for Massimo Dutti velvet trousers with a coordinating knit. I paired this with an oversized vintage blazer and my mini Manu Atelier bag. It was the perfect combination of style and practicality for a productive day in the city – colourful and comfortable!

Drinks with the Girls For drinks with the girls during our holiday in Athens, I wore a jerseyILAdress (Lalita Knitted Maxi) with Staud sandals; one of my favourite pieces for maximum comfort whilst still being sexy. I accessorised with a vintage necklace, layered with an Anissa Kermiche piece, and carried a Ferragamo bag. My Cartier watch completed the look, striking the perfect balance between relaxed and stylish for the evening.

A Chic Sunday Stroll For a Sunday stroll in Provence for my sister's wedding weekend, I wore a signature open-back Pucci dress paired with Staud sandals. I added a Manu Atelier mini green bag, a vintage necklace from my mom, and some Zara bracelets - chic and relaxed.

An Evening Soirée Another look I couldn’t not share from my sister’s wedding in Provence was the Friday night white party! I wore an ILA dress from our sell-out bridal collection, with silver Proenza Schouler heels, a small silver JW Anderson bag and Ponponiere earrings.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

My personal style is best described as modern chic with a touch of elegance. With ILA and my role in the fashion industry as a brand founder, I like to strike a balance between classic pieces and contemporary trends—ensuring versatility while staying relevant.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

My go-to for a busy day involves an oversized blazer over a fitted top, paired with high-waisted trousers and sleek loafers. Comfort comes from breathable, stretchy fabrics, while a tailored silhouette keeps everything looking sharp and cohesive.

What are your go-to brands?

Alongside those included in my five looks, my go-to brands include Jacquemus for playful yet chic silhouettes, Victoria Beckham for perfectly tailored jeans, and Gauchere for its refined modernity. For shoes, I love The Attico for their bold statement designs that bring a unique edge to my outfits.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

I’m inspired by style icons like Lou Doillon for her effortless Parisian chic and Loulou de la Falaise for her eclectic style and passion for accessories. They demonstrate how simplicity, when paired with the right details, can be effortlessly stylish.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

My weekday workwear is built around tailored separates—think blazers, high-waisted trousers, and crisp button-downs. On weekends, I switch to relaxed fits like oversized knits, vintage jeans, and comfortable flats for a more laid-back vibe.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories and how do you use them to elevate your look?

For me, accessories are all about timeless pieces that blend style with sentiment. A watch is my go-to—it’s not just functional but a statement of elegance. I also have a few cherished gold pieces passed down from my family that I never take off, adding a personal touch to every outfit. I lean towards gold accessories overall for their warmth and versatility. And of course, shoes are everything—they set the tone for the entire look. Whether it’s a bold pair of heels or sleek flats, the right shoes pull everything together.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and how do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I stay up-to-date through street style, fashion week recaps, and social media. I like to incorporate trends subtly—like experimenting with trending colour palettes or updating classic pieces with current silhouettes—without straying too far from my core style.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Effortless style is all about balancing contrasts. I start with versatile basics like tailored jeans or a crisp shirt, then mix textures and play with silhouettes—combining structured elements with more relaxed pieces. I stick to a cohesive palette but add interest with a pop of colour or a striking print. Accessories are essential yet understated: a signature watch, meaningful gold jewellery, and standout shoes. The goal is to create polished looks that feel natural and never forced.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties

For evening parties, I prefer to keep it elegant yet simple. I often choose a beautifully tailored dress, sometimes with sequin embellishments or hand embroidery, paired with eye-catching heels. I believe less is more with makeup, so I go for a natural look that highlights my features without overwhelming them. This approach ensures that the outfit remains the focus while maintaining a refined, polished appearance.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

I opt for effortlessly chic pieces like tailored trousers and classic T-shirts that offer both structure and ease. Choosing soft, high-quality fabrics ensures comfort throughout the day. For footwear, I rely on elegant loafers or block-heeled boots that combine sophistication with practicality, keeping me stylish and comfortable.