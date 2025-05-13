Why Scotland is the new style capital

From the Isle of Skye to a country house on the shores of a Scottish loch, brands such as Burberry and Loro Piana are choosing to shoot campaigns through the lens of the haute highlands.
What was once the preserve of windswept hikers is now a fully-fledged mood board moment – and fashion’s infatuation with Scotland speaks to a deeper yearning for escapism, heritage and authenticity. Even the newly revamped Belmond Royal Scotsman sleeper train now offers a tartan-wrapped luxury experience, with £6,000 grande suites and Dior Spa treatments on board.
So, if you’re suffering from malaise in Milan or not feeling New York, here’s where to shop, stay and dine when heading north of the border.
Where To Eat & Drink:
- Fish Shop, Ballater
- Timberyard, Edinburgh
- The Free Company, Balerno
- Seafood Hut, Oban
- Spry, Leith
- Hootananny, Inverness
Where To Stay:
Sail Loft, Eilean Shona
The Fife Arms, Aberdeenshire
Monachyle Mhor, Trossachs
Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae
Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire
Killiehuntly Farmhouse and Cottages, Kingussie, South of Inverness
Where To Shop:
Circa Botanica, Belladrum Farm Beauly
Campbell’s, Beauly
Leakey’s Bookshop, Inverness
Bard, Edinburgh
Epoca, Leith
Kestin, Edinburgh
Finzean Farm Shop, Banchory
Kinloch Anderson, Edinburgh
Mainstreet Trading Company, St Boswells