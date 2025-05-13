Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Models pose infront of a green castle for the Loro Piana FW24/25 AD Campaign

Why Scotland is the new style capital

From food to fashion, here’s our round-up of the best of the Highlands

33 minutes ago
From the Isle of Skye to a country house on the shores of a Scottish loch, brands such as Burberry and Loro Piana are choosing to shoot campaigns through the lens of the haute highlands. 

What was once the preserve of windswept hikers is now a fully-fledged mood board moment – and fashion’s infatuation with Scotland speaks to a deeper yearning for escapism, heritage and authenticity. Even the newly revamped Belmond Royal Scotsman sleeper train now offers a tartan-wrapped luxury experience, with £6,000 grande suites and Dior Spa treatments on board.

So, if you’re suffering from malaise in Milan or not feeling New York, here’s where to shop, stay and dine when heading north of the border.

Where To Eat & Drink:

  • Fish Shop, Ballater
  • Timberyard, Edinburgh
  • The Free Company, Balerno
  • Seafood Hut, Oban
  • Spry, Leith
  • Hootananny, Inverness
Media Image© @thefreecompanysco
A suite at the Fife Arms© @thefifearms

Where To Stay:

Sail Loft, Eilean Shona

The Fife Arms, Aberdeenshire

Monachyle Mhor, Trossachs

Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae

Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire

Killiehuntly Farmhouse and Cottages, Kingussie, South of Inverness

Where To Shop:

Circa Botanica, Belladrum Farm Beauly

Campbell’s, Beauly

Leakey’s Bookshop, Inverness

Bard, Edinburgh

Epoca, Leith

Kestin, Edinburgh

Finzean Farm Shop, Banchory

Kinloch Anderson, Edinburgh

Mainstreet Trading Company, St Boswells

A girl poses in a green knit, cream trousers and boots while reading a book© @epoca_modern_vintage_shop

