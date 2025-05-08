The H! Fashion Radar: what to see, shop, eat and do this May 2025

May! It's finally starting to feel like summer. Light morning, birds chirping, pub gardens and Aperols after work, and not one, but two bank holidays in the same month? Sign us up.

The warmth of this month makes us super excited for the summer ahead, from wardrobe updates to discovering new al fresco dining hotspots, and H! fashion has got all the cool things you need to know this May 2025.

WHAT TO SHOP - HOMEWARE: Smeg's Soda Maker On May 1, kitchenware icon Smeg launched its first-ever soda maker - and honestly, it might just be the best thing since sliced bread. One canister makes up to 60 litres of sparkling water, it’s super lightweight, and it comes in four ultra-chic colourways to suit any countertop. The bottle is designed with a handy slide lid so you can take it with you on the go. And for under £150, you get unlimited fizz at your fingertips and a planet-friendly alternative to single-use plastic. Win-win. SHOP NOW

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP - FASHION: Boux Avenue's Sorbet Swimwear Collection British lingerie stalwart Boux Avenue has released a stunning new swimwear collection that is gearing us up for the summer season. Featuring the sweetest (pun intended) colourways, ruffles, crinkle fabric, pearls, beads and more, this collection is guaranteed to elevate your 2025 swimwear wardrobe. The best thing? It comes in cup sizes B to G.

WHERE TO CELEBRATE - LONDON: La Maison Ani I recently celebrated a special occasion with friends at La Maison Ani in Belgravia - and it completely lived up to the hype. Whether you're planning a date night, a long-overdue catch-up or a Father’s Day dinner, this chic French-Mediterranean spot fits the bill for just about any occasion. Standouts on the menu include the indulgent truffle pasta, the perfectly roasted cauliflower salad, and a dreamy apple tart served with vanilla ice cream that you absolutely can’t skip. SHOP NOW

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP - HOMEWARE: Veuve Cliquot's Portable Champagne Cooler This isn’t just a summer want - it’s an absolute need. Veuve Clicquot has created a reusable, 100% recyclable bottle cooler that keeps your champagne perfectly chilled for up to two hours and is designed to be effortlessly carried on the go. It’s made to fit a bottle of their iconic bubbly, with the classic Brut paired with a sunshine-yellow cooler, or Rosé with a pink version inside. As a new bride-to-be, I can’t think of a more perfect gift (hint, hint to my friends...).

WHERE TO DIAMOND: Gemima's Flagship Store Opening London-based gemologist and diamond expert Gemima Macdonald is marking ten years in the industry with the opening of her first store. After graduating from GIA in 2014, she worked at some of the most prestigious jewellery houses - think Boodles and David Marshall - before launching her own line. If bespoke engagement rings or heirloom-worthy fine jewellery are on your wishlist, her new Wandsworth Town boutique is well worth a visit. STAY UP TO DATE

BOOK NOW WHERE TO SUNDOWN: Sunset Monalisa, Los Cabos If you're planning a trip to Cabo (and if not, you definitely should be), make sure Sunset Monalisa is at the top of your itinerary. Perched above the Sea of Cortez, this iconic restaurant delivers not only jaw-dropping views but also a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience on its oceanfront terrace. The Mediterranean-inspired menu by Chef Héctor Morales blends classic techniques with Baja California’s finest local ingredients, resulting in unforgettable, flavour-packed dishes. Whether you're sipping cocktails by the fire pit lounge or indulging in the tailor-made à la carte menu as the sun dips below the horizon, Sunset Monalisa is a feast for all the senses.

WHAT TO SHOP - FASHION: Klayd's Monaco-inspired SS25 Collection Elevated basics label Klayd has launched its Monaco-inspired collection for SS25. Inspired by the understated elegance of the European country, think sculpting silhouettes, easy glamour and monochrome staples that you’ll want to wear on repeat. The collection stays true to Klayd's inclusive ethos, with sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, and introduces a soft, wearable palette of pearly whites, warm nudes and classic blacks - plus two new colourways designed to slot seamlessly into any wardrobe. SHOP NOW