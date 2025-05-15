The best TV series to watch this May: According to the H! Fashion Team

Ah, the humble small screen. Loved and adorned by all who appreciate a good dose of couch time post-work, a rot in bed on a Sunday or even a mid-day watch when WFH.

All in all, everyone loves a lil bit of telly, and how could you not, considering the number of seriously bingeable new shows dropping every day on various different platforms?

However, you decide to watch your TV shows (no judgement here), the H! Fashion team round up what their watching this month, and give you their honest thoughts on whether or not you should take the time to add it to your watchlist.

From crime thrillers and captivating dramas to old school heroes and a surprising sports doco, here’s everything we’re watching on TV this May.

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion and Lifestyle Writer

Four Seasons WATCH HERE The Verdict: Genre: Comedy

Comedy Love it or hate it? Love

Love Perfect for those who loved: Blended (or any Adam Sandler-style comedy)

Blended (or any Adam Sandler-style comedy) Best snacks to eat while watching: something that requires a little more effort, like crudites or vol au vents, to feel like you have even slightly the same amount of cash to splash as the characters

something that requires a little more effort, like crudites or vol au vents, to feel like you have even slightly the same amount of cash to splash as the characters Best beverage to drink while watching: A passionfruit martini (the group trips in the shoe give major summer vibes)

A passionfruit martini (the group trips in the shoe give major summer vibes) H! Fashion-ometer:4/5

Tina Fey's latest comedy, starring Coleman Domingo and Steve Carell, follows three couples who are best friends. When one of the couples gets divorced and starts dating somebody half their age, the dynamics of the friendships are shaken up. It's an easy watch and incredibly funny...

Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer

Forever WATCH HERE The Verdict: Genre: Drama

Drama Love it or hate it? Love it way too much

Love it way too much Perfect for those who loved: To All The Boys I Loved Before, Insecure. Basically those who love a coming of age story with heart, comedy and romance

To All The Boys I Loved Before, Insecure. Basically those who love a coming of age story with heart, comedy and romance Best snacks to eat while watching: Popcorn

Popcorn Best beverage to drink while watching: A glass of wine, and be prepared to cry

A glass of wine, and be prepared to cry H! Fashion-ometer: 4/5

From the genius mind of Mara Brock Akil (Being Mary Jane, Girlfriends etc), Forever is a moving story about two teenagers, Justin and Keisha, navigating first love amidst modern challenges like social media, identity, consent and family dynamics. It's an honest depiction of young love and it resonated with me deeply. The characters feel real and relatable, making their journey both touching and unforgettable. It’s a beautifully crafted series that stays with you long after the credits roll

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

Poker Face - Season Two WATCH HERE The Verdict: Genre: Drama

Drama Love it or hate it? Love

Love Perfect for those who loved: The Recruit - also very good

The Recruit - also very good Best snacks to eat while watching: Pringles - to get in the American spirit

Pringles - to get in the American spirit Best beverage to drink while watching: A beer - her go-to drink in the show

A beer - her go-to drink in the show H! Fashion-ometer:4/5

Series 2 of Poker Face has just dropped, and being slow off the mark, I’ve just got around to watching the first. It stars the incredible Natasha Lyonne (I love her, I want to be her, I will watch anything she is in), and I am hooked. She stars as a human lie detector who can tell when people are telling porkie pies and uses her skill to solve crimes.



Orion Scott, Fashion and Accessories Writer



Rizzoli and Isles WATCH HERE The Verdict: Genre: Drama

Drama Love it or hate it? : Love

: Love Perfect for those who loved: The Mentalist

The Mentalist Best snacks to eat while watching: A whole bag of Galaxy Minstrels

A whole bag of Galaxy Minstrels Best beverage to drink while watching: A glass of chicken wine - IYKYK

A glass of chicken wine - IYKYK H! Fashion-ometer: 5/5

When I tell you I have watched and rewatched Rizzoli and Isles upwards of 4 times, I really mean it. The seven series show, which first aired back in 2007 ( arguably the best time for episodic dramas) is a crime show which follows a female detective in the Boston police force and her best friend, who is the medical examiner. The pair solve crimes while sharing quirky and fun moments that come with girlhood.



Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer

The Last Dance WATCH HERE The Verdict: Genre: Documentary

Documentary Love it or hate it? Love

Love Perfect for those who loved: Not 100% sure, as this is the first sports docuseries

Not 100% sure, as this is the first sports docuseries Best snacks to eat while watching: You’ll feel desperately unfit watching it regardless, so I’d just amp up the sugar with some sweet treats.

You’ll feel desperately unfit watching it regardless, so I’d just amp up the sugar with some sweet treats. Best beverage to drink while watching: Camomile tea - for an especially wild Saturday night.

Camomile tea - for an especially wild Saturday night. H! Fashion-ometer: 5/5

*Finally* I watched The Last Dance for the first time and loved it. I’m not a big sports fan but this series is totally electric and pays testament to the legend of Michael Jordan (who I kept calling Michael B. Jordan by mistake - much to the annoyance of my sports-obsessed partner who worships the series.)

Natalie Salmon, Editor

Your Friends & Neighbours The Verdict: Genre: Dark Comedy

Dark Comedy Love it or hate it? Love

Love Perfect for those who loved: Succession, Desperate Housewives, Loot

Succession, Desperate Housewives, Loot Best snacks to eat while watching: Caviar topped with crisps, Millionaire shortbread… to be eaten ironically

Caviar topped with crisps, Millionaire shortbread… to be eaten ironically Best beverage to drink while watching: Château Petrus 2023, Pomerol - £10,000,000.00

Château Petrus 2023, Pomerol - £10,000,000.00 H! Fashion-ometer: 4/5

Your Friends & Neighbours, starring Jon Hamm, is the kind of show that sneaks up on you - darkly funny, brutally honest, and uncomfortably relatable. Set in a seemingly idyllic suburban cul-de-sac, the series peels back the layers of politeness to reveal the tangled relationships, passive-aggressive feuds, and secrets simmering beneath the surface. Jon Hamm is magnetic as the suave but morally slippery neighbour whose charm masks deeper dysfunction. It’s sharp, stylish, and strangely addictive.