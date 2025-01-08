The 10 most fashionable TV shows to watch in 2025

If you’re anything like us, your plans for 2025 don’t extend beyond parking yourself on your sofa, cup of tea in hand with some cracking telly on.

Last year, we were treated to the delights of Palm Royale, featuring Kristen Wiig and Kaia Gerber resplendent in glorious 1960s attire and Bridgerton Series 3 (our hearts still beat for an empire waist line.)

Entertainment yes, but also a treat for the fashion obsessives among us.

It’s January, so it’s not the time for grand adventures, it’s hibernation season as far as we’re concerned.

And we have just the list of fantastic fashionable TV shows for you to look forward to (as well as some cracking series you can get your teeth into right now.)

1/ 10 © BBC / Studio Lambert Traitors Season 3 - BBC Oh Claudia Winkleman, our love for you knows no bounds. And your commitment to hosting with utter sincerity the best and yet most ridiculous TV show we’ve watched in years is admirable. Watch as the Faithfuls try to identify and banish the lying Traitors and feast your eyes on Claudia’s incredible knitwear collection. Out now.

2/ 10 Love Island All Stars - ITV For those of us who like our fashion skimpy and bedazzled, Love Island favourites including Marcel and Gabby plus Series 5’s Curtis (we still haven’t forgiven you for wronging Amy) return for the second season of All Stars. Maya Jama in an undoubtedly excellent slew of dresses will guide the fame hungry participants through their quest for true love. Launches Monday January 13.



3/ 10 Yellowjackets Season 3 - Paramount Plus The Emmy nominated show is back on February 14 for its third season following the lives of a high school football team after they survive a plane crash in 1996. Cue lots of retro 90s fashion moments. Oh and a bit of cannibalism. The tagline for Series 3 is: “This Valentine’s Day eat your heart out…”



4/ 10 White Lotus Season 3 - Now TV Get February 16 in your diary, as that’s when White Lotus season 3 will drop onto Now TV. (The perfect pick me up if your Valentine’s Day ended up a smidge disappointing…) This time around events take place in Thailand so expect dreamy holiday fits galore among the drama. Starring Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood.

5/ 10 © JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX The Residence - Netflix The latest Shonda Rimes is a classic whodunnit in a White House setting featuring lots of sweater vests. Starring Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) and landing onto the streaming service on March 20.



6/ 10 © BBC/Bad Wold/Kevin Baker Dope Girls - BBC It’s 1918 London and men are returning from war along with the expectation that the women who held things together in their absence will return to the kitchens without a fight. They thought wrong. Expect raucous fun and flamboyant costumes as a host of incredible women hit the Soho nightlife scene and fight the patriarchy. Coming March.



7/ 10 © BBC/Bonnie Productions/MASTERPIECE/Robert Viglasky Miss Austen - BBC Oh we do love a period good period piece. Keeley Hawes stars as Jane’s less well known older sister Cassandra. Set a few years after the author's death it tracks Cassandra as she tries to protect her famous sibling’s reputation. If you’re missing Bridgerton’s empire waistlines - your needs will be satiated here. Lands May 4.

8/ 10 Grosse Pointe Garden Society - NBC A rural gardening club might not seem like the place to find high stakes action and drama, but when a body turns up, all bets are off. Think Desperate Housewives levels of scandal and mishaps. Starring Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn 99) and AnnaSophia Robb (The Carrie Diaries).

9/ 10 © BBC/Merman Amandaland - BBC Everyone agrees that Lucy Punch’s self obsessed Amanda was the best part of hit comedy series Motherhand. So we’re overjoyed that she’s scored a spin off of her very own, divorced and living in the less than desirable South Harlesden. The horror! Fingers crossed for an appearance by Joanna Lumley as her impeccably dressed (and slightly savage Mother) Felicity.



10/ 10 Suits: LA The highly anticipated Suits spin off has a US release date (of Feb 23) but we’re yet to find out when the show will reach British shores. What we do know is that viewers can expect a new group of shiny polished lawyers led by Ted Black - this time around in the City of Angels - and lots of pencil skirts.



In case you missed it this winter...

Can't wait? Make sure you haven’t missed out on these 2024 hits you can stream right now...

© Ludovic Robert/Netflix Black Doves - Netflix Keira Knightley as a glamorous politician’s wife who’s also a killer spy on the side? We’re sold. Plus her on-screen house is seriously swoon-worthy.



Feud: Capote vs The Swans - Disney + Casts don’t get much better than this. Starring Chloe Sevigny, Naomi Watts and Demi Moore as Truman Capote’s high society friends-turned-enemies. The 1960s outfits are sublime.

