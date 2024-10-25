Lily Collins surprises in £3,600 racy leather catsuit for Emily in Paris

Lily Collins, best known for her elegant and classic personal style, took her fans by surprise when she posted a bold look.

On her Instagram, the actress shared a picture of herself in a striking red leather catsuit, paired with a caption teasing fans about the upcoming season: "Already seeing some amazing @emilyinparis Halloween costumes, so here is some more season four inspo..."

While Collins’ personal style is often demure and polished, her Emily in Paris character Emily Cooper is anything but. Emily’s fashion journey has always been a vibrant part of the show, from eye-catching patterns to bold, Parisian-chic ensembles. But in season 4, the fashion stakes are higher than ever, and this daring leather look is no exception.

In this particular scene, Emily is seen wearing a show-stopping red leather catsuit, perfectly embodying her character’s adventurous and risk-taking persona. The outfit is composed of several high-fashion pieces. She’s wearing the 'Kill Leather Jumpsuit' in deep red by Jitrois, layered with the 'Epic Jacket Detachable Bolero in Rouge' from the same label, which adds a bold, structured element to her look. The jumpsuit retails for exactly £3,690... which leads us to believe that Emily Cooper may well be the best paid marketing executive in the world.

© @lilyjcollins Lily Collins and Ashley Park showcasing the glamorous, high-fashion element that Emily in Paris is known for

"Jitrois began its journey in the heart of Paris, where Jean Claude Jitrois, a visionary designer with a passion for leather, embarked on a quest to redefine luxury fashion," the brand explains in an official statement. In the early 1970s, Jean-Claude Jitrois crossed paths with Stéphanie de Monaco, which led to the opening of his first boutique in Nice in 1976. Inspired by Monaco's elite, Jitrois quickly gained fame for his luxurious leather designs, becoming a favorite of high-profile clients like Brigitte Bardot in the 1980s.

Jitrois draws much of his inspiration from the artists and artworks he encounters, paintings by Damien Hirst and Rankin photography. He blends these new influences with memories from his childhood. As he explains, “There is no such thing as chance, there are only appointments,” meaning that everything happens for a reason. The 1990s marked a turning point for the brand when Jitrois introduced "stretch leather," a groundbreaking innovation that redefined leather fashion, combining comfort and style and cementing the brand’s iconic status in the fashion world.

The 'Kill Leather Jumpsuit' from Jitrois was an ideal 'girls night' look for Lily Collins

Lily's striking footwear, the 'Bandit Thigh-High Boots in Red Matte Leather' by Maison Ernest, complete the Jitrois outfit with fierce, head-turning energy. She accessorised with Valentino Garavani's chic 'Small Locò' shoulder bag, elevating her ensemble with yet another touch of luxury.

The look is more than just a fashion statement—it’s a reflection of Emily's emotional state. After heartbreak, instead of shying away, she steps out with boldness, channelling her inner confidence through this striking, edgy look. The vibrant, form-fitting outfit contrasts sharply with the softer, more romantic styles Emily has sported in previous seasons, showing that her character is evolving not just in terms of her romantic choices but also in her fashion.

With Emily in Paris season 5 confirmed, fans are excited to see what other daring outfits and unexpected plot twists await. This leather moment certainly sets the tone for an adventurous new chapter in Rome. Bellisima.