Sarah Jessica Parker just revived Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic pink tutu

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City, sending fans into a frenzy with a look that instantly evoked nostalgia. Channelling her iconic Sex And The City sartorial signature, Parker stepped out on October 22 in a vibrant pink sequinned top, paired with a voluminous deep magenta tulle skirt.

But that wasn't all—she added a chic twist with a plaid oversized coat that blended patterns effortlessly. Topping off the look? A bold pink fascinator, oversized earrings, tan vintage purse, and bright pink strappy heels. With a book in hand and that signature Carrie Bradshaw strut, it was like no time had passed since she first stole our hearts.

What made this outfit so special was how it instantly transported us back to Carrie Bradshaw’s legendary pink tutu moment from the Sex and the City opening credits. The look has become so iconic that it’s practically fashion folklore at this point. The pink tutu paired with a simple tank top wasn't just an outfit; it was a symbol of Carrie’s free-spirited, whimsical approach to life and fashion.

© XNY/Star Max Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw character was spotted swathed in magenta tulle on the set of 'And Just Like That...'

In fact, Patricia Field, the legendary stylist behind Carrie’s wardrobe, revealed the surprising origins of that now-famous tutu. In her book Pat in the City: My Life of Fashion, Style, and Breaking All the Rules, Field writes: “I was rummaging around in the five-dollar bin at a midtown fashion showroom when I found it: the perfect piece for Sarah Jessica Parker to wear in the opening title sequence of her new show on HBO… I imagined pairing the short, tiered tulle skirt with a small tee or tank for a look that was both contemporary and cool."

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker just showed us how to style a denim skirt like Carrie Bradshaw

RELATED: Carrie Bradshaw shoes: 12 iconic pairs that you need in your life

© Alex Oliveira/Shutterstock Sarah Jessica Parker filming the iconic 'tutu' scene on 5th Avenue, New York in 1998

She continues" I also thought Sarah Jessica would be able to relate to this crazy skirt because of her background as a ballet dancer. Just as important, though, the tutu-style skirt was whimsical, adventurous, and unexpected—kind of like this show, Sex and the City.” Field’s genius styling captured Carrie’s character perfectly, and it’s clear that even over two decades later, Carrie’s tutu moment is still a fan favourite.

But Parker’s iconic character didn't stop with just one show-stopping look that day. Earlier, she kept things elegant and classic with a structured brown trench coat over a blush pink shirt dress.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker is giving Carrie Bradshaw in edgy tulle ballet skirt

RELATED: Carrie Bradshaw's most stylish outfits

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, joined her co-star for the day of filming

The outfit featured a skirt with floral prints and asymmetrical hemlines, dark brown heels, a studded black handbag, and statement earrings. The combination of soft femininity and modern sophistication showed exactly why Carrie Bradshaw remains one of the most influential fashion icons of our time.

In true Carrie fashion, both looks felt bold, unexpected, and effortlessly cool—reminding us all why we fell in love with the character’s style in the first place. Whether she's reviving her iconic tutu or bringing a fresh twist to a classic trench coat, Carrie Bradshaw continues to be the ultimate fashion muse for every generation.