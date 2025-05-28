Here's what 6 fashion editors actually think of the bizarre Labubu trend

Arguably, the strangest-sounding name (or sound) on everyone's lips right now is Labubu.

The fluffy gremlin has taken the world by storm in recent months, with fashion lovers and internet It-girls doing anything in their power to collect them all and prove their social status.

If you walk down any busy high street right now, the chances you’ll spot a flurry of fanged furry plushies adorned on bags, both designer and not, are higher than high.

© Getty Images The tiny gremlins recently made their way to the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Though Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Attwood, and now David Beckham, are all on board with Gen Z’s newest obsession, the H! Fashion team are in two minds.

From strongly protesting them to finding them a little bit “creepy” and “uncomfortable”, our fashion team give their honest opinion on the cult-favourite accessory...

Orion Scott, Fashion and Accessories Writer

"I actually do like their little gremlin faces"

I am a self-proclaimed trinket hoarder. No handbag, boot or belt is safe from an adornment of some sort, so it’s surprising that I don’t have, nor want, a Labubu of my own. The art of adding charms or trinkets to a personal item, to me, is to give an element of self-expression. However, when every Tom, Dick and Harry all decide to sport the same thing, the magic disappears. In my opinion, Labubu’s aren’t the problem, as I actually do like their little gremlin faces, I think it’s the idea that you’re being cool and original by sporting one.

Natalie Salmon, Editor

"It’s like a high-fashion lucky dip"

I’ll admit it: I’m completely obsessed with Labubu dolls. They’re weird, they’re wonderful, and they remind me of the Furbys I used to sneak into school in Year 6 - which is probably half the appeal. There’s something deliciously chaotic about their bug-eyed, slightly deranged expressions that I just can’t get enough of. They’ve become the ultimate ‘if you know, you know’ accessory, popping up on designer bags from Chanel to Bottega and instantly giving any outfit that ironic, offbeat edge. Labubus are the perfect mix of creepy-cute and fashion-forward. They’re not trying to be pretty or polished - and that’s exactly the point. Plus, I love the thrill of the blind box. It’s like a high-fashion lucky dip. Will I get the rare one? Will I get five of the same? Who cares - each one is its own little personality. They’re playful, unpredictable, and totally anti-aesthetic - and that’s why they’re so chic.

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

"I’d be scared that they would come alive at night and rearrange my kitchen"

As a 36-year-old woman, the Labubu trend makes me uncomfortable for several reasons. Firstly, they scare me. Secondly, I’m all for embracing whimsy in life but I don’t know if grown adults need toys swinging from their bags. Maybe I’m just a killjoy, but their lifelike faces make me feel like I’m in a horror movie. I’d be scared that they would come alive at night and rearrange my kitchen. Also, this smacks of a passing fad that everyone will be well and truly over in a matter of months, meaning lots of little plastic toys tossed aside... Safe to say, they’re not for me.

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion and Lifestyle Writer

"I don't see the appeal of dangling a plush toy off of a Hermès Birkin..."

I’m all for a surprise trend - those delightful curveballs that take fashion in a direction nobody saw coming, even if just for a fleeting moment. But Labubu? I can’t quite wrap my head around it. Sure, if you’re a teenager or a die-hard fan of the original comic series, I get the appeal. But beyond that, the hype feels baffling. Yes, they’re kitsch and they’re sort of cute (if slightly terrifying). But I don't see the appeal of dangling a plush toy off of a Hermès Birkin...

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer

"I’d take an Annabelle doll over these miniature malevolent gargoyles."

Cursed demonic fluffballs. Not only are they ugly (and not in the cute anti-chic way), but they add to the growing pile of tatt that plagues the fashion industry. While fashion doesn't always need to be functional, Labubus exemplifies exactly what we hoped the bag charm trend wouldn’t become - consumerism exploiting self-expression. I’d take an Annabelle doll over these miniature malevolent gargoyles. At least she has a backstory - and a more original sense of style.

Molly Saunders, Design Lead

"I long for the day we can enjoy a peaceful commute without the unnerving side-eye of the little monsters"

Labubu, Labubu. Where do I even begin? This trend feels like capitalism and TikTok at their worst - and I want no part of it. The hype surrounding these things truly baffles me. Why are we compromising elegance with these bizarre, furry toys? I’m all for the “never growing up” mindset, but must we really be pressured into strapping these dusters to our bags? I catch their gaze on the Tube and feel a creeping dread - not just for the creepy expressions, but for the bacteria undoubtedly thriving on their fluffy backsides. Count me out. I long for the day we can enjoy a peaceful commute without the unnerving side-eye of the little monsters.