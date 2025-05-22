David Beckham's stylish Labubu bag charm is bang on trend for SS25

It's a truth universally acknowledged that David Beckham is one of the most fashionable, effortlessly suave men on the planet.

The 50-year-old has always been on-trend, no doubt helped along by his incredibly stylish fashion designer wife of 25 years, Victoria.

Their daughter Harper is also a mini cool-girl in the making, and David shared an image of the gift she bought for him recently, which is undoubtedly the biggest accessories trend of 2025.

© @davidbeckham Harper gifted her dad a Labubu charm

David took to Instagram to showcase his brand new Labubu charm, hooked onto a powder blue bag. He captioned it 'Harper buying me a Labubu [white heart emoji].

The fuzzy character hails from Hong Kong-born writer Kasing Lung's The Monsters series, and has taken the world by storm this year, with everybody from It-girls to celebrity icons accessoring their bags with them.

© Getty Images Labubu plushies are by far the most trending collectable right now

A new iteration of the cult-adored bag charm trend, "The pint-sized, fluffy, gremlin-esque plush toy is reminiscent of Nordic fairy tales and folklore," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott. "Labubu was first introduced into the world back in 2015 when Kasing debuted his storybook series, The Monsters. Then, in 2019, famed Chinese collector store Pop Mart collaborated with the artist to bring Labubu to life in the form of a fluffy keychain plush toy available in various colours, shapes, and sizes."

"The craze erupted into an epidemic of hardcore fans lining up for hours to secure the new editions and get their hands on a piece of zeitgeist popularity. Just like Sonny Angels and Smiski’s (IKYK), Labubu’s are a major sell-out, many stores even limiting buyers to one each and resellers astronomically marking up the original price from around £30 to upwards of £200 - some even upwards of £1000. "

As always, David Beckham is delving into the latest trends, but this time, with a major dose of fashion-forward cuteness.