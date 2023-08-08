The most popular handbags of 2023 have been revealed and the results are surprising

The fashion sphere this year has contained a whirlwind of trends that totally juxtapose eachother.

From the likes of Nicola Peltz championing logomania-clad vintage handbags, to Sofia Richie spearheading the quiet luxury trend that involves timeless outfits and accessories without a logo in sight - it's certainly been a year where there's a been a style in to suit everybody's tastes. But research carried out by Slingo, proves the undeniable influence of the minimalistic movement in 2023.

The most iconic bags right now

Between 2020 and 2023 (thus far), Hermès' Birkin is the most popular handbag in the world, with an average of almost 160,000 searches per month. Also, sales went up by 27.5% between April and June 2023 - even before Jane Birkin, whom the bag was named after, passed away this July. The minimalistic bag has been favoured by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Richie and Elsa Hosk this year.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez carrying her Birkin in 2023

Surprisigly, Louis Vuitton's Neverfull came in second, beating its Speedy bag and Dior's Saddle, which became an influencer favourite in recent years. The Neverfull has been searched around 127,000 per month, whilst Gucci's Marmont crossbody came in third, with 82,000 monthly searches over the last three years. Fendi's iconic Baguette came in 5th place, and LV's Speedy came in 6th.

The most iconic designer bags in the world: Average monthly search numbers between 2020-2023 1. Hermes Birkin (159,208) 2. Louis Vuitton Neverfull (126,729) 3. Gucci Marmont (82,375) 4. Gucci Dionysus (64,313) 5. Fendi Baguette (53,419) 6. Louis Vuitton Speedy (45,983) 7. Dior Book Tote (40,010) 8. Chanel 2.55 (35,052) 9. Louis Vuitton Alma BB (34,081) 10. Dior Saddle (25,077)

Trending bags in 2023

In just 2023, however, two of the top three searched bags are from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's cult-adored, quiet luxury label The Row. Searches for their Park Tote have gone up 369% since 2022, whilst searches for the Nu Twin have gone up by 284%.

© Gotham Gigi Hadid carrying The Row's 'Park Tote'

Pipping them to the post to become 2023's It-bag, was Gucci's Blondie crossbody. Surprisingly, the Baguette didn't even make the top 10 despite its triumphant return thanks to the Y2K phenomenon, its collaboration with Tiffany, or Sarah Jessica Parker's slew of statement looks on And Just Like That.

Top trending handbags by Google search volume 1. Gucci Blondie (+4480%) 2. The Row Park Tote (+369%) 3. The Row Nu Twin (+284%) 4. Giorgio Armani La Prima (+238%) 5. Paco Rabanne 1969 (+201%) 6. Little Liffner Open Tulip (+200%) 7. Gucci Horsebit 1955 ( +192%) 8. Isabel Marant Suede Bag (+174%) 9. Gucci Jackie (+169%) 10. Celine Triomphe (+167%)

The best Insta-worthy bags

2023 has been the year of the preppy, quiet luxury (aka stealth wealth), ultra chic fashion. Therefore it's unsurprising that Chanel is currently the most Insta-Famous designer bag brand in the world, with over 56 million followers. It's popularity has only been heightened by the recent Barbie movie, where the brands creative director Virginie Viard, joined forces with film's creators to provide Margot Robbie's titular character with five incredible looks.

Louis Vuitton follows in second with a following of 53 million, whilst Gucci rounds out the top three with 51.6 million Instagram followers.

Data on the top handbag Instagram brands from Slingo

Clearly, the minimalistic aesthetic isn't going anywhere anytime soon...