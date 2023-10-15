Princess Kate wore a new Chanel bag to the Rugby World Cup and you probably missed it

In a moment that thrilled both sports enthusiasts and royal watchers alike, the Princess of Wales made an appearance at the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Fiji in Marseilles.

The presence of the beloved royal added a touch of elegance and excitement to an already highly anticipated game. Dressed in a stunning white boucle blazer from Zara, the Princess exuded sophistication and style. Her choice of attire, paired with a £3,960 Chanel mini flap bag, showcased her impeccable fashion sense and nodded to the host country of the tournament.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the miniature quilted masterpiece is a smaller version of Chanel's classic Flap Bag, offering a compact and elegant design. The bag comes with a chain strap interwoven with leather, allowing it to be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody.

© Michael Steele - World Rugby Kate wore the Chanel bag to the 2023 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match

Its classic design and superior craftsmanship have helped make it a symbol of sophistication and style, making it a must-have item for fashion connoisseurs and collectors alike.

© Getty Kate was spotted in the stands before the game

Countless fashion icons and royals have been captivated by the allure of the legendary fashion house. While Kate typically leans towards British brands, she has occasionally embraced Chanel, although it’s the first time we’ve seen her with this particular accessory.

Kate has donned Chanel on several occassions

Kate has seamlessly integrated the maison’s pieces into her wardrobe. The iconic Chanel tweed blazer, renowned for its timeless appeal, has found a special place in Kate’s fashion repertoire. On October 13, 2022 Kate graced the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core adorning herself in a vintage blue Chanel jacket hailing from 1995..

© Photo: PA During Kate' visit to France, she was clad head-to-toe in Chanel

The Princess’ first notable instance of wearing Chanel was back in 2017, during the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two-day tour of France. On that occasion, Kate chose to wear a chic Chanel dress coat and belt, marking her first public appearance with her now-famous burgundy Chanel bag. This exquisite accessory features the iconic Chanel logo elegantly crafted in matching enamel on the front, along with an intricately patterned enamel and brass handle.