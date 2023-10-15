Princess Kate wore a new Chanel bag to the Rugby World Cup and you probably missed it

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton wore a £3,960 Chanel bag to the Rugby World Cup and you probably missed it - see photos

The royal is a long-time fan of the french luxury maison

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery at National Portrait Gallery
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
In a moment that thrilled both sports enthusiasts and royal watchers alike, the Princess of Wales made an appearance at the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Fiji in Marseilles. 

The presence of the beloved royal added a touch of elegance and excitement to an already highly anticipated game. Dressed in a stunning white boucle blazer from Zara, the Princess exuded sophistication and style. Her choice of attire, paired with a £3,960 Chanel mini flap bag, showcased her impeccable fashion sense and nodded to the host country of the tournament. 

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the miniature quilted masterpiece is a smaller version of Chanel's classic Flap Bag, offering a compact and elegant design. The bag comes with a chain strap interwoven with leather, allowing it to be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody. 

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 15: Benoit Payan, Mayor of Marseille, shakes hands with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Fiji at Stade Velodrome on October 15, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)© Michael Steele - World Rugby
Kate wore the Chanel bag to the 2023 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match

Its classic design and superior craftsmanship have helped make it a symbol of sophistication and style, making it a must-have item for fashion connoisseurs and collectors alike.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 15: Rob Bryers, President of the RFU, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), and Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, Chairperson of World Rugby, are seen in attendance prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Fiji at Stade Velodrome on October 15, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)© Getty
Kate was spotted in the stands before the game

Countless fashion icons and royals have been captivated by the allure of the legendary fashion house. While Kate typically leans towards British brands, she has occasionally embraced Chanel, although it’s the first time we’ve seen her with this particular accessory.

kate middleton blue tweed chanel jacket with black trim
Kate has donned Chanel on several occassions

Kate has seamlessly integrated the maison’s pieces into her wardrobe. The iconic Chanel tweed blazer, renowned for its timeless appeal, has found a special place in Kate’s fashion repertoire. On October 13, 2022 Kate graced the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core adorning herself in a vintage blue Chanel jacket hailing from 1995.. 

kate middleton chanel© Photo: PA
During Kate' visit to France, she was clad head-to-toe in Chanel

The Princess’ first notable instance of wearing Chanel was back in 2017, during the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two-day tour of France. On that occasion, Kate chose to wear a chic Chanel dress coat and belt, marking her first public appearance with her now-famous burgundy Chanel bag. This exquisite accessory features the iconic Chanel logo elegantly crafted in matching enamel on the front, along with an intricately patterned enamel and brass handle. 

