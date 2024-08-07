Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 'The O.C.' Style Moments That Are Still Iconic - see photos
10 'The O.C.' Style Moments That Are Still Iconic

It’s official, Marissa Cooper has been living in our head rent-free for 21 years now

Clare Pennington
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
Believe it or not, it’s been 21 years since Ben McKenzie first strutted onto our screens as bad boy Ryan Atwood, shattering teenage hearts while taking up residence with the wonderful Cohens (we love you Sandy) for four glorious seasons of teenage angst, Californian sunshine and camisole tops in The O.C

While the on-again, off-again love story between Ryan and Marissa Cooper (played by Y2K superstar Mischa Barton) had us on the edge of our sofas every week, it's the style sported by characters like Summer Roberts (the sublime Rachel Bilson) and the gloriously dorky Seth (forever our love, Adam Brody) that we still think about at least once a day.

The show ran from 2003-2007 and showcased decade-defining fashion that had teenage viewers pleading with their mum (unsuccessfully) for a Chanel prom dress to wear with UGG boots (obviously).

This was Y2K style at its absolute peak, featuring tops layered upon lots of other tops, baker boy caps, scandalously low-rise jeans, cowl necklines and skinny scarves. California, here we come!

The 10 most iconic The O.C. style moments:

Tate Donovan, Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton, Melinda Clarke, Benjamin McKenzie, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Adam Brody, Chris Carmack in The O.C.© Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Neutrals + Angsty Expressions

Marissa in the first of many fantastic polka-dot dresses, Summer sporting a strapless dress (her favourite), Ryan wearing a choker. No notes.

Eclectic Casual© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock

Eclectic Casual

We're being deadly serious when we say that this look should be in a museum. The silky top, the long necklaces, the bag charms, the root-lift. Iconic.

Flammable Glamour© Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Flammable Glamour

While Marissa leaned towards luxe boho, Summer represented bombastic glam. Petition to make opera gloves a mandatory component of formal wear.

Brash Bride© Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Brash Bride

No list of honourable O.C. moments would be complete without a mention of the incredible Julie Cooper. No one wore OTT bling or a constant expression of scornful disgust quite like she did.

Crochet Chaos© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock

Crochet Chaos

It's easy to forget, but much of this fashion of this era verges on slightly unhinged. This is one of those moments. 

Grown Up Flair© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock

Grown Up Flair

Oh hi Mom and Dad! A moment for Sandy's dapper suits and Kirsten's classic, chic taste that oozed big money. 

Layering Loveliness© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock

Layering Loveliness

We hope Marissa wasn't standing near any open flames in this glorious synthetic number, and Summer's outfit makes an important point. If you think you're wearing enough tops. You are not. 

Blonde Babe© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock

Blonde Babe

Who could forget Olivia Wilde's scene stealing appearances in Series 2, dating both Seth and Marissa, looking bleach blonde and flawless while doing so. 

Floral Fancy© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock

Floral Fancy

A quick glimpse of the rarely spotted arm cuff! Accompanied by a navel-grazing necklace, drop earrings (in all different colours may we add), and a flower. Of course. 

Beach Beauty© Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Beach Beauty

We can't not mention the flawless beauty looks churned out week after week by the main cast. Soft waves, a Millennial-tastic side part and a frosty lip gloss. Heaven. 

