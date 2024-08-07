10 'The O.C.' Style Moments That Are Still Iconic

Believe it or not, it’s been 21 years since Ben McKenzie first strutted onto our screens as bad boy Ryan Atwood, shattering teenage hearts while taking up residence with the wonderful Cohens (we love you Sandy) for four glorious seasons of teenage angst, Californian sunshine and camisole tops in The O.C.

While the on-again, off-again love story between Ryan and Marissa Cooper (played by Y2K superstar Mischa Barton) had us on the edge of our sofas every week, it's the style sported by characters like Summer Roberts (the sublime Rachel Bilson) and the gloriously dorky Seth (forever our love, Adam Brody) that we still think about at least once a day.

The show ran from 2003-2007 and showcased decade-defining fashion that had teenage viewers pleading with their mum (unsuccessfully) for a Chanel prom dress to wear with UGG boots (obviously).

This was Y2K style at its absolute peak, featuring tops layered upon lots of other tops, baker boy caps, scandalously low-rise jeans, cowl necklines and skinny scarves. California, here we come!

The 10 most iconic The O.C. style moments:

© Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Neutrals + Angsty Expressions Marissa in the first of many fantastic polka-dot dresses, Summer sporting a strapless dress (her favourite), Ryan wearing a choker. No notes.



© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock Eclectic Casual We're being deadly serious when we say that this look should be in a museum. The silky top, the long necklaces, the bag charms, the root-lift. Iconic.



© Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Flammable Glamour While Marissa leaned towards luxe boho, Summer represented bombastic glam. Petition to make opera gloves a mandatory component of formal wear.



© Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Brash Bride No list of honourable O.C. moments would be complete without a mention of the incredible Julie Cooper. No one wore OTT bling or a constant expression of scornful disgust quite like she did.



© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock Crochet Chaos It's easy to forget, but much of this fashion of this era verges on slightly unhinged. This is one of those moments.

© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock Grown Up Flair Oh hi Mom and Dad! A moment for Sandy's dapper suits and Kirsten's classic, chic taste that oozed big money.

© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock Layering Loveliness We hope Marissa wasn't standing near any open flames in this glorious synthetic number, and Summer's outfit makes an important point. If you think you're wearing enough tops. You are not.

© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock Blonde Babe Who could forget Olivia Wilde's scene stealing appearances in Series 2, dating both Seth and Marissa, looking bleach blonde and flawless while doing so.

© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock Floral Fancy A quick glimpse of the rarely spotted arm cuff! Accompanied by a navel-grazing necklace, drop earrings (in all different colours may we add), and a flower. Of course.