Who is Josh O’Connor’s actress girlfriend Alison Oliver?

Once every so often, an emerging talent cracks Hollywood - serving as a new muse for both the film and fashion industry alike.

The latest It-girl to rocket up our radar? Irish actress Alison Oliver, who has graced the silver screen for coveted projects such as Saltburn and Conversations with Friends.

A Miu Miu poster girl and all-round style sweetheart, the 27-year-old is a dark horse in the world of acting, keeping a low profile while hanging out with A-listers from Paul Mescal to Gillian Anderson and her beau Josh O’Connor on the reg.

© Getty Images Alison Oliver at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival

Accomplished and enigmatic? We had to know more. Discover all you need to know about the star below.

Who is Alison Oliver?

Alison Oliver, born on June 3, 1997, in Ballintemple, Cork, Ireland, is a rising Irish actress known for her impeccable performances both on screen and stage. She honed her craft at The Lir Academy, Trinity College Dublin, graduating with a BA in Acting in 2020.

© Saltburn The actress starred as Venetia Catton in Saltburn

Alison’s breakout role came in 2022 when she portrayed Frances Flynn in the BBC Three and Hulu miniseries Conversations with Friends, adapted from Sally Rooney's novel. Her performance garnered critical acclaim, leading to her inclusion in Variety's ‘10 Actors to Watch’ list in 2023.

In theatre, Oliver made her London debut in 2023 with Women, Beware the Devil at the Almeida Theatre, followed by a role in Dancing at Lughnasa at the National Theatre.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Alison with fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024

Her film debut was as Venetia Catton in Emerald Fennell's 2023 thriller Saltburn, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and received multiple award nominations. She continued her film career with roles in The Order (2024) and is set to appear as Isabella Linton in Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Who is Alison Oliver dating?

As for the juicy stuff? Girls, grab the tissues as Alison has been in a relationship with British actor (and long-serving Loewe muse) Josh O'Connor since at least late 2024. The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, including when La Chimera actor Josh attended Alison’s sister's wedding in South London in September 2024.

© Getty Images The actress is dating The Crown star Josh O'Connor

Most recently, the talented duo were spotted at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, with Josh sweetly helping his partner down those all-important steps following the premiere of The Mastermind.