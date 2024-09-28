Josh O’Connor just tapped into the charm trend - and the internet is going crazy

Josh O’Connor has fully embraced the role of fashion sweetheart. From viral tenniscore costumes to campaigns with Loewe, the British actor has established himself as a style muse for many. In Gen Z terms, few babygirl as hard as Josh babygirls.

Coming out in support of Jonathan Anderson, the 34-year-old attended Loewe’s spring/summer 2025 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actor, who has starred in hit films spanning Challengers to La Chimera, opted for his go-to knitted aesthetic during the celebrity-dotted event, layering a cobalt blue and fern green jumper with a burgundy trim over some light-wash blue jeans.

He was joined outside the show by The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri, who suited up in a cinched-waist set complete with beautifully fluid draping and silver hardware.

© Getty Josh O'Connor attended the Loewe Paris Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Josh’s outfit choice may have been a low-key one, yet one element of the look caught the attention of his loyal legion of fans.

While pictured in a cab outside of the show, Josh held up his sentimental keychain, tapping into the on-trend captivation with bag charms of all shapes and sizes.

© etty The actor wore a striped knit for the star-studded bash

A known lover of Pixar’s Ratatouille (watch any of his interviews and there’s most likely a mention for the film), the actor clasped a keyring of the story's protagonist Remy.

Naturally, upon seeing these images circulate online, Twitter users and Instagram scrollers alike hailed the adorable moment.

In addition to a fabulously kitsch keychain or two, Josh has developed a strong relationship with fashion, blending his love for classic and avant-garde styles. Primarily known for his role in The Crown, where he stepped into the shoes of King Charles, he frequently collaborates with high-end designers like Loewe, Prada, and Dior.

His unique sense of style combines elegance with a touch of eccentricity, often seen in bold tailoring and experimental silhouettes. Pixar references very much included.