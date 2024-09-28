Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Josh O'Connor taps into the charm trend - the internet reacts
Josh O’Connor just tapped into the charm trend - and the internet is going crazy

The Loewe muse and fashion darling sent shockwaves through the internet ether

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Josh O’Connor has fully embraced the role of fashion sweetheart. From viral tenniscore costumes to campaigns with Loewe, the British actor has established himself as a style muse for many. In Gen Z terms, few babygirl as hard as Josh babygirls. 

Coming out in support of Jonathan Anderson, the 34-year-old attended Loewe’s spring/summer 2025 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actor, who has starred in hit films spanning Challengers to La Chimera, opted for his go-to knitted aesthetic during the celebrity-dotted event, layering a cobalt blue and fern green jumper with a burgundy trim over some light-wash blue jeans. 

He was joined outside the show by The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri, who suited up in a cinched-waist set complete with beautifully fluid draping and silver hardware. 

Josh O'Connor attended the Loewe Paris Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Josh’s outfit choice may have been a low-key one, yet one element of the look caught the attention of his loyal legion of fans. 

While pictured in a cab outside of the show, Josh held up his sentimental keychain, tapping into the on-trend captivation with bag charms of all shapes and sizes. 

The actor wore a striped knit for the star-studded bash

A known lover of Pixar’s Ratatouille (watch any of his interviews and there’s most likely a mention for the film), the actor clasped a keyring of the story's protagonist Remy. 

Naturally, upon seeing these images circulate online, Twitter users and Instagram scrollers alike hailed the adorable moment.

In addition to a fabulously kitsch keychain or two, Josh has developed a strong relationship with fashion, blending his love for classic and avant-garde styles. Primarily known for his role in The Crown, where he stepped into the shoes of King Charles, he frequently collaborates with high-end designers like Loewe, Prada, and Dior.

His unique sense of style combines elegance with a touch of eccentricity, often seen in bold tailoring and experimental silhouettes. Pixar references very much included.

