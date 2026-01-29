Every Margot Robbie look we're loving from the Wuthering Heights press tour

Fans of Margot Robbie and her illustrious style game: rejoice, because the Australian-born Hollywood heavyweight is back up to her old tricks, redefining what it means to promote a silver screen flick.

As of Monday this week, the official press tour for Emerald Fennell’s much-anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights has kicked off, with Margot and her wardrobe leading the charge.

© Variety via Getty Images Jacob and Margot, who play Heathcliff and Catherine in the new movie, were a fashionable force at the World Premiere on Wednesday night

Set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, the new movie, which stars both Margot and Jacob Elordi, has garnered much attention amongst movie buffs and hopeless romantics alike. Aside from the stacked cast and Charli XCX curating the soundtrack, fashion lovers are particularly excited to see what dreamy Victorian-era ensembles the costume departments has secured.

© Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Vivienne Westwood gown she wore to attend the European premiere still lives rent free in our minds © Getty Images Her pink Pucci mini-dress set the tone for summer dressing

As far as promo for a film goes, Margot Robbie is amongst the elite. Back in 2023, the blonde bombshell took on the role of everyone's favourite plastic fashion doll in Greta Gerwig’s fantasy-comedy, Barbie. For a month straight, the 35-year-old was seen out and about sporting pink-toned twin-sets, vintage Versace, statement sequins, prominent polkadots and poignant power suits.

The whole tour had the style sphere in a chokehold for many months post-premiere, and it seems her Wuthering Heights wardrobe is set to do the same, and we have her go-to stylist, Andrew Mukamal to thank. After breaking the mould with the Barbie tour, the artistic duo are a force to be reckoned with. In an exclusive interview with H! Fashion, the celeb stylist explained their secret to success, describing Margot as "a dream" who is "just lovely through and through."

While we wait in anticipation for the actual movie to hit screens, Margot is filling the void with a selection of statement gothic-chic looks to appear on various red carpets, talk shows and promotional events.

Here’s every look Margot Robbie is wearing on the official Wuthering Heights press tour thus far…

© GC Images Luxe Lace McQueen To kick off her first act of promotional business, Margot turned to McQueen. Donning a sheer, lace goth-girl-approved mini dress from the brand's SS26 ready-to-wear collection to sit and chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Margot effortlessly set the tone for what the whole tour might hold fashion-wise.

© @andrewmukamal Sculpted LBD Putting a cool-girl twist on the humble LBD, Margot's go-to stylist, Andrew Mukamal, secured her a sculpted square-necklined micro mini from Roberto Cavalli. The itty-bitty statement featured long floating sleeves and velvet trim accents. To add a touch of Catherine Earnshaw to the look, she wore a glamorous ruby-stoned velvet choker necklace.

© @andrewmukamal Feather Femme Fatale Keeping on theme with the ethereal nature of the film, the leading lady slipped into a white, feathered mini dress designed by British fashion royalty, Victoria Beckham. The dreamy dress fitted the star like a glove and was paired with a set of sky-high heels.

© @andrewmukamal Power Dressing Perfection Because one Victoria Beckham look is never enough, Margot and her stylist settled on another feathered look from the London-based maison, this time in the form of a feathered corset top and low-slung suit trousers.

© Getty Images to Warner Bros. Pic Sensual Snakeskin Sensual snakeskin print leather was the pick of the litter for the Global Junket Photocall. Securing an off-the-runway look from Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu's FW25 collection, Margot oozed grungey-chic in more ways than one.