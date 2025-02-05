Dua Lipa's £37k engagement ring from Callum Turner is so on trend for 2025

Traditional engagement rings are so on trend for 2025

© Instagram Dua's round-cut engagement ring is so classic

As we exit an era of maximalism, vintage rings are rising in popularity in 2025 thanks to their timeless qualities and durable designs. Dua's classic, round-cut diamond is as classic as an engagement ring can be - and is one that will never go out of style.

"The 2 carat stone is tension set – using compression to hold a centre stone in place, tension settings create the illusion that the stone is effortlessly suspended between two pieces of metal or integrated within the band," says Stone.

"The bold, thick band creates a striking contrast to the classic diamond shape, lending the ring a modern, fashion-forward edge. More than just a design statement, the substantial band adds weight and presence, making the ring feel not only luxurious but also enduring – just like the commitment it represents."