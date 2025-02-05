Dua Lipa's £37k engagement ring from Callum Turner is so on trend for 2025

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are easily one of the most talked about A-list couples right now. From packing on the PDA at Glastonbury in the summer to dancing under the Eiffel Tower in Paris this month, the celebrity sweethearts appear to be smitten, but they've never actually spoken about their relationship status.
Adding fuel to their elusive romance fire, the New Rules singer and Fantastic Beasts actor has sparked engagement rumours after the was seen sporting a decadent diamond ring on that finger during the festive season.
A closer look at Dua Lipa's 'engagement' ring
Engagement ring or not, there's no denying Dua's sparkler is blinding in more ways than one. The dazzling, round-cut diamond is estimated to have cost Callum at least £30,000 ($37,000) according to jeweller Maxwell Stone.
"Dua Lipa’s engagement ring is an undeniable statement piece that reflects her bold, glamorous style," explained Stone.
"The ring features a round-cut diamond, set on a chunky yellow gold band. With their perfect symmetry and dazzling sparkle, it’s no surprise that round-cut diamonds are the most beloved and traditional choice for engagement rings."
Traditional engagement rings are so on trend for 2025
As we exit an era of maximalism, vintage rings are rising in popularity in 2025 thanks to their timeless qualities and durable designs. Dua's classic, round-cut diamond is as classic as an engagement ring can be - and is one that will never go out of style.
"The 2 carat stone is tension set – using compression to hold a centre stone in place, tension settings create the illusion that the stone is effortlessly suspended between two pieces of metal or integrated within the band," says Stone.
"The bold, thick band creates a striking contrast to the classic diamond shape, lending the ring a modern, fashion-forward edge. More than just a design statement, the substantial band adds weight and presence, making the ring feel not only luxurious but also enduring – just like the commitment it represents."
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's love story
Their love story began earlier this year when Dua and Callum were spotted together at the premiere party for his Apple TV+ show, Masters of the Air, held at Avra in Beverly Hills.
At the time, TMZ reported that the duo was seen getting close, sparking immediate speculation.
As their relationship blossomed, Dua kept much of their romance under wraps, but she hinted at her approach to love in a January interview with Rolling Stone.
"Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing," she admitted. "It’s either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person."