Dua Lipa stuns in low-rise satin trousers and baby tee

The Levitating singer has taken on a new role at Versace

Dua Lipa has added fashion designer to her arsenal of talents. The 27-year-old has partnered with Versace to create a new collection, and of course, we want every single piece. On Saturday, the star posed with a handbag sourced from the collection titled La Vacanza, and it’s the ultimate summer staple.

The singer rocked a pair of flared low-rise satin trousers with a ruched effect and cut-out detailing, teamed with a red graphic baby tee. She hooked a polka dot and butterfly-clad Versace tote bag over her shoulder and posed for a series of mirror selfies.

WATCH: Dua Lipa is a bronzed goddess in slinky black corset dress

Dua wore her raven hair down loose and went bare-faced for the cool-girl images, showing off her tattoos in the pictures.

© Instagram Dua Lipa showed off her new Versace bag

The star shared the snaps via social media, captioning the post: “Just showing off my new studio bag and what imo is the perfect summer pant @versace #lavacanza.”

© Instagram The piece featured polka dots and butterfly emblems

Adoring fans gathered to praise the singer on her unfailing sartorial prowess. “Bag full of future smash hits,” one write, while another added: “Omg so beautiful.” A third said: “Hot!” and a fourth noted: “The cutest singer in the world.”

© Instagram The star went makeup free for the selfie

Earlier this month, Dua and Donatella Versace debuted the collection during Cannes Film Festival. Dua said on the collection: “Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection. Digging through the archives we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process. La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printed pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection. There’s always an occasion to wear Versace, and I know I’llbe spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long.”

© Getty Dua Lipa designed her first collection with Versace earlier this month

Of course, the guestlist was as decadent as the outfits. The likes of Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jason Statham, Simone Ashley and Lewis Hamilton stepped out in style to watch from the 'frow'.

© Getty Dua Lipa hit the red carpet at Cannes

Announcing the news, the sartorial maestro's uploaded a black and white Instagram image saying: “The news is out! We are excited to announce the Versace “La Vacanza” women’s collection, which we have co-designed. We will be showing the collection on Tuesday 23rd May in Cannes, France. We cannot wait to show you what we have created!”

MORE: Dua Lipa will star in 'Barbie' and all we care about is her hair transformation

RELATED: Cannes Film Festival: the 15 best beauty looks of all time

This year’s film festival is a momentous occasion for the superstar. All eyes were on for her first appearance on the red carpet. Not only because she debuted an exquisite new French-girl fringe alongside her slinky cut-out Celine gown, but also because it was her first appearance with her new beau Romain Gavras.

Dua Lipa's best summer looks:

© Instagram Dua Lipa dazzled in a sky blue sequin bikini while on holiday

© Instagram Dua opted for a splash of colour for a beachside moment

© Instagram Dua tapped into this season's crochet trend

© Instagram The star owns a stunning bikini archive

© Instagram Dua had a zesty orange moment last summer

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.