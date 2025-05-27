Did Dua Lipa just tease her off-the-shoulder wedding gown?

Could the faint sound of wedding bells be ringing for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner?

Thanks to Dua’s most recent Instagram post, fans think so.

Sharing a selection of wholesome snaps to her grid around lunchtime on Tuesday, the It-brit actress and singer donned the chicest white gown, and we can’t help but think it would make the most perfect dress to say “I do.”

© @dualipa The whole Lipa family looked elegant for the occasion

Posing for a selection of images alongside her younger siblings Rina and Gjin, the Illusion singer was all smiles in her off-the-shoulder Jacquemus dress.

© @dualipa The decadent dress oozes cool-girl bride energy

The figure-hugging ruched design fit her like a glove, the plunging neckline adding an extra layer of elegance to her necklace-free clavicle.

© @dualipa Dua's engagement ring was front and centre

Allowing all emphasis to be on her statement dress, Dua forwent her usual stack of chunky jewellery, however, she did layer a selection of rings to emphasise her diamond engagement ring sitting pretty on her left hand.

© @dualipa The more hair the better according to Dua

As for her hair and make-up, Dua let Mother Nature do all the heavy lifting in the form of a sun-kissed glow and beachy, sea-salty hairstyle. Beauty buffs were quick to notice that Dua’s long brunette locks were made all the more mermaid-like thanks to the addition of wavy extensions.

© @dualipa Both her on and off-duty style game is unmatched

Dua wore her nuptial-chic look for an intimate dinner with her family after a quick trip to Monte Carlo over the weekend to watch the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. While there, she served up a slew of off-duty looks, her yellow leopard print and baggy black jeans combo inspiring those of us soon to be front row at various European music festivals.

Though the dreamy dress in question isn’t her actual wedding dress, fans of both her and her style are counting down the days until the famous couple officially tie the knot, as we think it's safe to say, it’s likely to be the most stylish wedding of the century.