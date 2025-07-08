The best TV series to watch this July: According to the H! Fashion Team

Here in the H! Fashion office, we love a little bit of telly, and there's no two ways about it.

From sofa time post-work to a Sunday bed rot marathon or even a mid-day watch when WFH, the small screen is there when you need it most.

However, you decide to watch your TV shows (no judgement here), the H! Fashion team round up what their watching this month, and give you their honest thoughts on whether or not you should take the time to add it to your watchlist.

This July, the team are keeping things fresh, from new Amazon Prime originals and captivating dramas to old school heroes and a surprising shark docu, here’s everything we’re watching on TV this month.

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer

Shark Whisperer WATCH HERE The Verdict: Genre: Documentary

Documentary Love it or hate it? Fin-tastic

Fin-tastic Perfect for those who loved: The Deepest Breath, My Octopus Teacher

The Deepest Breath, My Octopus Teacher Best snacks to eat while watching: Maynard’s Fizzy Fish Jellies

Maynard’s Fizzy Fish Jellies Best beverage to drink while watching: Chamomile tea - to calm the nerves about the possibility of seeing this beautiful blonde woman being chomped in two (she’s fine - don’t worry)

Chamomile tea - to calm the nerves about the possibility of seeing this beautiful blonde woman being chomped in two (she’s fine - don’t worry) H! Fashion-ometer: 4/5 - would have liked more juicy details about why certain scientists disagree with her hands-on approach to conservation. Regardless, save the sharks!

I am so annoying when it comes to this question because I’m not a series person - but I have been binge-watching Netflix’s recent stream of documentaries. My latest watch was Shark Whisperer, which tells the story of shark conservationist and social media activist Ocean Ramsey. I’ve been scuba diving since I was fifteen and love sharks (typical ocean-obsessed Cancer) so I found it fascinating. Plus, those striped wetsuits? So chic.

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion and Lifestyle Writer

We Were Liars WATCH HERE The Verdict: Genre: Psychological thriller

Psychological thriller Love it or hate it? Love it. It was a slow starter, but the eventual 'whodunnit' element keeps you hooked, with a tear-jerking twist at the end

Love it. It was a slow starter, but the eventual 'whodunnit' element keeps you hooked, with a tear-jerking twist at the end Perfect for those who loved: The Perfect Couple

The Perfect Couple Best snacks to eat while watching: Something citrusy (watch it and you'll know why)

Something citrusy (watch it and you'll know why) Best beverage to drink while watching: An iced tea

An iced tea H! Fashion-ometer: 3/5

If you're someone who loves to binge-watch like moi, let me tell you that this is one of those shows that will have you sat on your sofa for hours on end. Old American family money meets teenage trials and tribulations, while a mysterious accident provides just enough intrigue to keep you interested.

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

The Great Open House Sex Experiment WATCH HERE The Verdict: Genre: Saucy

Saucy Love it or hate it? Love to hate it

Love to hate it Perfect for those who loved: Virgin Island

Virgin Island Best snacks to eat while watching: Nothing sloppy

Nothing sloppy Best beverage to drink while watching: Wine. So much wine

Wine. So much wine H! Fashion-ometer: 3/5

I can't lie, this show isn't for the weak. Basically, it explores couples looking to open their relationships up, but it's all filmed for the public's viewing pleasure. I suggest you watch this one in the privacy of your own home without your parents or in-laws. You have been warned.

Elizabeth Aminoff, Social Media Editor

Dept Q WATCH HERE The Verdict: Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller

Love it or hate it? Love

Love Perfect for those who loved: Collateral

Collateral Best snacks to eat whilst watching: Nothing crunchy.. kills the suspense!

Nothing crunchy.. kills the suspense! Best beverage to drink while watching: Something mildly alcoholic to calm your nerves…

Something mildly alcoholic to calm your nerves… H! Fashion-ometer: 3/5

As a bit of a television snob, I have to admit this was a very entertaining watch. The acting was brilliant, characters likeable, and it manages to get you hooked from the very first episode. And like every good crime thriller series, whilst unrealistic & sometimes verging on fantastical, the storyline felt unique and I binged through it in a mere few days…highly recommend!

Orion Scott, Fashion and Accessories Writer

Sirens WATCH HERE The Verdict: Genre: Drama

Drama Love it or hate it? Love

Love Perfect for those who loved: Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies Best snacks to eat whilst watching: Anything from the M&S picky bits selection

Anything from the M&S picky bits selection Best beverage to drink while watching: Prosecco

Prosecco H! Fashion-ometer: 4/5

A little late to the party (as per usual), I only just watched Sirens (all in one afternoon, may I add - do what you will with that info) and was left impressed, slightly disturbed throughout, but overall, intrigued. Set on a lavish estate, the outfits and interior inspo are enough alone to make you want to continue watching, while the cult aspect keeps you hooked.