Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Britpop essentials you need to shop if you're going to the Oasis reunion tour
Subscribe
Britpop essentials you need to shop if you're going to the Oasis reunion tour
oasis outfits comp image with gallagher brothers in background

10 Britpop essentials to shop for the Oasis reunion tour

From parkas to polo shirts, here’s everything to snap up before the long-awaited Gallagher gigs

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

How many times is too many to shout “Britpop, baby!” when talking about the Oasis reunion tour? Trick question - there’s no such thing.

Like the rest of the country, the H! Fashion office has descended into what can only be described as Nineties-induced fervour. Bucket hats, Harrington jackets, Adidas Sambas and parkas are once again front and centre of fashion’s imagination, all because the Gallagher brothers are back on the main stage.

After years of speculation, Oasis have finally put their respective feuds to bed - reuniting on the stage for their long-awaited summer tour. The iconic Britpop band, fronted by estranged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, reportedly reconciled in early 2025 following private talks brokered by mutual friends. 

Oasis, 1998© Getty
Oasis encapsulated the Britpop style of the 1990s

The reunion marks 30 years since (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, with a string of UK stadium dates kicking off in Manchester on July 12 and wrapping at Wembley on August 2.

The rush to secure tickets was a frenzied spectacle. And for those of you lucky, lucky people who did nab one, we’ve put together a list of the hottest Britpop staples to sport at the stadium. 

Discover the iconic Oasis-inspired pieces to shop below and conjure up the ultimate style supernova. 

10 Britpop essentials to shop for the Oasis reunion tour:

  • green parka jacket by uniqlo

    Cotton Blend Parka

    Uniqlo

    Parkas are the heart of Britpop style. Famously worn by the Gallagher brothers both on and off-stage, the outerwear staples are your one-way ticket to a stellar Oasis-inspired outfit.

  • martine rose polo shirt

    Oversized Panel Polo

    Martine Rose

    Look to Martine Rose for Britpop-inspired sportswear. Merging London cool with pitchside aura, this luxury piece is a modern take on the classic Fred Perry silhouette.

  • track top in blue green and white

    Kola Track Top

    Wales Bonner

    If it's too hot for a parka, make sure you secure a sporty track jacket. The perfect throw-on option for the post-gig journey home, this Wales Bonner gem radiates 90s rebellion with its deliciously cool cut and gender-fluid colourway.

  • model in baggy jeans and black tank top

    Astro Loose Baggy Jeans

    Weekday

    When it comes to Oasis style, the more casual the better. You want to look like you've rolled out of bed and grabbed the nearest piece of clothing in true rockstar style. Weekday's baggy jeans are the ideal blend of comfort and street style cool - low effort, high impact.

  • adidas x oasis track jacket

    Tour Firebird Track Top

    Adidas

    Newsflash! Adidas have teamed up with Oasis to produce a collaboration brimming with unisex merchandise - spanning accessories and clothing like this zip-up track jacket. Matching bottoms are available for those wanting the full whammy.

  • Samba OG Sneaker in green

    Samba OG Sneaker

    Adidas

    If in doubt, look to Adidas. The brand's Sambas were sported on the reg by the world famous band, who championed the style long before they became a Gen Z staple.

  • Reversible Gabardine Bucket Hat

    Reversible Gabardine Bucket Hat

    Burberry

    What would Britpop be without bucket hats? Another signature Oasis piece, these festival-ready pieces oozes It-Brit nonchalance. Our pick (for an extra dose of English edge) would be Burberry.

  • black sunglasses by meller

    SISI Sunglasses

    Meller

    Block out the haters in true Gallagher style with some black-framed sunglasses. Meller's affordable 90s-inspired shades feature UV400 Protection, polarised lenses and antiscratch coating.

  • Oasis Boyfriend T-Shirt

    Oasis Boyfriend T-Shirt

    Anthropologie

    Band tees are back - and what better way to start your summer of nostaglia than with this Oasis option? Featuring a baggy fit in a monochrome colourway, this Anthropologie piece is the ideal sling-on staple to dress up or down.

  • Trucker Jacket by levi's

    Trucker Jacket

    Levi's

    A true 90s essentials, the Levi's denim jacket is perhaps the greatest genderless staple to exist alongside denim jeans. Opt for dreamy double denim or layer yours over a dance-ready mini dress.

How we chose:

  • Style: Each piece selected pays homage to Britpop style championed by Oasis in the 1990s.
  • Price: We've included an array of picks with prices for all pockets. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More The Wish List
See more
Read More