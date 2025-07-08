How many times is too many to shout “Britpop, baby!” when talking about the Oasis reunion tour? Trick question - there’s no such thing.

Like the rest of the country, the H! Fashion office has descended into what can only be described as Nineties-induced fervour. Bucket hats, Harrington jackets, Adidas Sambas and parkas are once again front and centre of fashion’s imagination, all because the Gallagher brothers are back on the main stage.

After years of speculation, Oasis have finally put their respective feuds to bed - reuniting on the stage for their long-awaited summer tour. The iconic Britpop band, fronted by estranged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, reportedly reconciled in early 2025 following private talks brokered by mutual friends.

© Getty Oasis encapsulated the Britpop style of the 1990s

The reunion marks 30 years since (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, with a string of UK stadium dates kicking off in Manchester on July 12 and wrapping at Wembley on August 2.

The rush to secure tickets was a frenzied spectacle. And for those of you lucky, lucky people who did nab one, we’ve put together a list of the hottest Britpop staples to sport at the stadium.

Discover the iconic Oasis-inspired pieces to shop below and conjure up the ultimate style supernova.

10 Britpop essentials to shop for the Oasis reunion tour:

Cotton Blend Parka Uniqlo Parkas are the heart of Britpop style. Famously worn by the Gallagher brothers both on and off-stage, the outerwear staples are your one-way ticket to a stellar Oasis-inspired outfit. £49.90 AT UNIQLO

Oversized Panel Polo Martine Rose Look to Martine Rose for Britpop-inspired sportswear. Merging London cool with pitchside aura, this luxury piece is a modern take on the classic Fred Perry silhouette. £245.00 AT MARTINE ROSE

Kola Track Top Wales Bonner If it's too hot for a parka, make sure you secure a sporty track jacket. The perfect throw-on option for the post-gig journey home, this Wales Bonner gem radiates 90s rebellion with its deliciously cool cut and gender-fluid colourway. £145.00 AT SALE LAB

Astro Loose Baggy Jeans Weekday When it comes to Oasis style, the more casual the better. You want to look like you've rolled out of bed and grabbed the nearest piece of clothing in true rockstar style. Weekday's baggy jeans are the ideal blend of comfort and street style cool - low effort, high impact. £50.00 AT WEEKDAY

Tour Firebird Track Top Adidas Newsflash! Adidas have teamed up with Oasis to produce a collaboration brimming with unisex merchandise - spanning accessories and clothing like this zip-up track jacket. Matching bottoms are available for those wanting the full whammy. £85.00 AT ADIDAS

Samba OG Sneaker Adidas If in doubt, look to Adidas. The brand's Sambas were sported on the reg by the world famous band, who championed the style long before they became a Gen Z staple. £59.00 AT SEVENSTORE

Reversible Gabardine Bucket Hat Burberry What would Britpop be without bucket hats? Another signature Oasis piece, these festival-ready pieces oozes It-Brit nonchalance. Our pick (for an extra dose of English edge) would be Burberry. £320.00 AT BURBERRY

SISI Sunglasses Meller Block out the haters in true Gallagher style with some black-framed sunglasses. Meller's affordable 90s-inspired shades feature UV400 Protection, polarised lenses and antiscratch coating. £49.00 AT MELLER

Oasis Boyfriend T-Shirt Anthropologie Band tees are back - and what better way to start your summer of nostaglia than with this Oasis option? Featuring a baggy fit in a monochrome colourway, this Anthropologie piece is the ideal sling-on staple to dress up or down. £42.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Trucker Jacket Levi's A true 90s essentials, the Levi's denim jacket is perhaps the greatest genderless staple to exist alongside denim jeans. Opt for dreamy double denim or layer yours over a dance-ready mini dress. £120.00 AT LEVI'S

How we chose:

Style : Each piece selected pays homage to Britpop style championed by Oasis in the 1990s.

: Each piece selected pays homage to Britpop style championed by Oasis in the 1990s. Price: We've included an array of picks with prices for all pockets.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.