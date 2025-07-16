Who is Erling Haaland's girlfriend and baby mama? Everything you need to know

Since the days of Posh and Becks, WAG culture has become a sensation in its own right.

The wives and girlfriends of footballing stars have carved out a sacred space in the public’s imagination, bringing Y2K glamour and flawless fashion to the forefront of the beautiful game.

Introducing the new girl on the block, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, the long-term partner of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

Although the pair have remained fairly private about their relationship, they stepped out together in Rome on Tuesday to attend the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria fashion show at Castel Sant'Angelo.

© GC Images Erling Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen are seen outside the Dolce & Gabbana 'Alta Sartoria' fashion show

A brand ambassador since 2023, Haaland hit the streets in a semi-sheer turtleneck cut from a fine powder blue mesh fabric, complete with matching sateen trousers, a chunky silver chain necklace and black leather loafers featuring a classic woven effect. Isabel complemented her partner’s aesthetic, turning heads in a resplendent crystal-studded mesh maxi dress, which was coolly layered over some black underwear.

The two locked hands for the highly public appearance, with all eyes falling upon the couple’s striking designer attire.

Who is Isabel Haugseng Johansen?

Born July 2004 in Bryne, Norway, Isabel is a former footballer for Bryne FK’s women’s team, where she debuted at 13 and scored 23 goals in 36 matches.

She’s been in a long‑term relationship with her beau and baby daddy, Haaland, since his Borussia Dortmund days and moved with him to Manchester upon his highly publicised signing to the prolific club.

© @isabellaa Erling Haaland's partner is also a footballer

In late 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, and Isabel briefly paused her football career to support parenthood and launch herself as a food influencer on Instagram. She has since amassed 82,000 followers on the social media platform, where she shares snippets of her life spanning motherhood to mesmerising holidays abroad. The couple are yet to announce the gender or name of their baby.

What is Isabel Haugseng Johansen’s style like?

Isabel’s style is defined by soft femininity. Brands like Missoni, Charo Ruiz and Missoni pepper her girlish wardrobe, making for a dreamy collection saturated with Euro-chic elegance.

Naturally, being a certified WAG, a handful of designer labels frequently crop up on her social media feed. During a beachside Marbella getaway last month, the mother-of-one sported a Chanel bralette, complete with a cream colourway with navy trims, a square neckline and a cropped silhouette. Other luxury brands included in her arsenal span Loewe, Van Cleef & Arpels and of course, Dolce & Gabbana.

© @isabellaa The former athlete shares a child with the Manchester City star © @isabellaa The mother-of-one has curated a luxury wardrobe

With her introduction to the luxury sphere courtesy of the Italian house, Isabel and her clean-cut wardrobe are set to take the fashion sphere by storm. Watch this space.