5 style moments that crowned Erling Haaland as football's most daring dresser

When it comes to footballer fashion, it's usually the hair that get the headlines - but Erling Haaland has much more going for him than his luscious blonde mane.
The celebrated footballer has swiftly risen to football stardom with his remarkable goal-scoring ability and effervescent character, making him one of the most sought-after players in the sport.
From his early days at Molde to dominating at Borussia Dortmund and now Manchester City, the 24-year-old’s career is marked by record-breaking performances and an unstoppable drive. A true fan favourite.
Off the pitch, his fashion sense mirrors his bold persona - favouring loud prints, vibrant colourways and designer logos galore that blend streetwear with luxury. Haaland’s wardrobe often features statement pieces from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Givenchy, showcasing his flair for combining athleticism with high fashion, making him a style icon both in the sports world and in his own right.
Having just signed an epic 10-season long deal with his beloved club, the striker is once again front and centre of our attention. As is his sartorial taste.
Discover Erling Haaland’s most avant-garde looks that position him as a one to watch in fashion.