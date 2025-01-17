5 style moments that crowned Erling Haaland as football's most daring dresser

When it comes to footballer fashion, it's usually the hair that get the headlines - but Erling Haaland has much more going for him than his luscious blonde mane.

The celebrated footballer has swiftly risen to football stardom with his remarkable goal-scoring ability and effervescent character, making him one of the most sought-after players in the sport.

From his early days at Molde to dominating at Borussia Dortmund and now Manchester City, the 24-year-old’s career is marked by record-breaking performances and an unstoppable drive. A true fan favourite.

© Getty Images The footballer has a bold sense of style

Off the pitch, his fashion sense mirrors his bold persona - favouring loud prints, vibrant colourways and designer logos galore that blend streetwear with luxury. Haaland’s wardrobe often features statement pieces from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Givenchy, showcasing his flair for combining athleticism with high fashion, making him a style icon both in the sports world and in his own right.

Having just signed an epic 10-season long deal with his beloved club, the striker is once again front and centre of our attention. As is his sartorial taste.

Discover Erling Haaland’s most avant-garde looks that position him as a one to watch in fashion.

Leoprint Print PJs Kicking off with this striking set - Erling posed for an Instagram snap sporting a truly wild outfit featuring leopard print pyjamas.

Bountiful Burbs A Burberry co-ord featuring the house's iconic print design was the star footballer's choice of attire while kicking back away from the pitch.

Flocking Fabulous Perhaps his most outrageous look to date, Erling's tropical set, worn on holiday, featured large fuchsia flamingoes and zebra print trims. A choice indeed.

Spot-On Clearly, big cats are a personal favourite of the striker's, who previously wore this stand-out crimson shirt featuring black collars and a daring cheetah print emblazoned on the front.