Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tolami Benson's best WAG style moments to date
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Tolami Benson's best WAG style moments to date

The girlfriend of England star Bukayo Saka is credited with kickstarting the WAG renaissance

Tania Leslau
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

If you have woken up with a thudding hangover but simmering with joy, then you’re one of many who celebrated England’s triumphant win against the Netherlands during the Euros semi-final. 

Ollie Watkins scored a screamer to take Gareth Southgate’s side through to the final, leaving the UK to revel in their appreciation for the superstar team. 

Our appreciation however, fell elsewhere. 

Supporting her boyfriend Bukayo Saka from the stands, Tolami Benson single-handedly resurrected WAg style. Debuting her impeccable fashion sense for all to see, the 23-year-old has been credited with breathing new life into WAG visual culture, and quite frankly, we couldn’t be happier about it.

The beauty PR (it goes without saying that as fashion journos we love a PR girlie), has taken a leaf out of Victoria Beckham’s style bible, turning out a plethora of covetable looks that merge quintessentially Noughties WAG glamour with contemporary appeal.

Bukayo Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson is busy rehashing iconic WAG style © Getty
Bukayo Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson is busy rehashing iconic WAG style

Often decked out in Diesel, Off-White and Prada, Tolami is carving out a new path for WAG fashion, injecting the once-passé genre with streetstyle sentiment. 

SEE: England WAGs: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden & Harry Kane’s private weddings, love stories and engagements

SEE: Jack Grealish and girlfriend Sasha Attwood expecting first baby – see adorable announcement photo

The star has curated a WAG-tastic wardrobe filled with personalised motocross jackets, pristinely cropped England shirts and an accessories collection to die for. What makes her stand out from her fellow wives and girlfriends? She’s not restricted to classic WAG staples such as Hermès Birkins, Miu Miu bucket hats and Chanel earmuffs. Rather, she opts for less trend-led pieces, championing monochrome luxury sportswear over all else. 

Who is Tolami Benson?

The girlfriend of Arsenal and England starboy Saka, Tolami is a senior planning executive for Zenith and graduate of Birmingham City University. Rumours of her relationship with England’s No.7 began swirling back in 2021, when Benson posted a photo with a mysterious masked figure on social media. 

View post on Instagram
 

Their relationship was confirmed a year later, when the duo separately shared photos fro a luxurious yacht holiday in Dubai. Ever since, the beauty-cum-fashion aficionado has gained mass sartorial status, evolving as one of the key WAGs-to-watch.

Discover Tolami’s best style moments since joining the historically iconic WAGdom.

Tolami Benson's best style moments to date:

Euros 2024 Quarter-Final Match © Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Euros 2024 Quarter-Final Match

Tolami debuted a custom motocross jacket in honour of her beau Bukayo Saka during the Euros 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England. She paired the statement piece, which patriotically displayed the England colour codes, with a pair of black Prada sunglasses and Diesel's cut-out tank top.


Retro England Jersey© Ian MacNicol

Retro England Jersey

The style muse took her seat to watch her beau play during the Euros 2024 group stage match in a cropped retro England jersey, high-waisted white shorts and her favourite Prada sunnies.

High-Rise Red Jeans© Crystal Pix/MB Media

High-Rise Red Jeans

Once again tapping into England's tricolour palette, the 23-year-old attended the England vs Slovakia game in a pair of high-waisted cherry red jeans and a cropped England shirt topped off with a patent red bag and Prada shades.

Megan Davison (left), wife of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and Tolami Benson, partner of England's Bukayo Saka, before the UEFA Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture date: Thursday June 20, 2024. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)© Adam Davy - PA Images

Prada Denim Jacket

Making a case for preppy style, Tolami sported a white Prada denim jacket and raw-hem denim cap while chatting with Megan Pickford before the UEFA Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena.

Off-White Cut-Out

Off-White Cut-Out

It's official! We have an Off-White muse. Tolami is a certified Off-White fan, wearing a cut-out tank by the streetwear brand paired with a cherry red cap and and England sash.

The Dior Saddle

The Dior Saddle

A true WAG essential, Dior's saddle bag is owned by WAGS across the globe. From Aine May, girlfriend of Connor Gallagher to Saka's sweetheart Tolami, the iconic Noughties silhouette is here to stay among the WAG army.

Malibu Barbie Blonde

Malibu Barbie Blonde

Never underestimate the power of a great hair transformation. The star debuted her freshly-dyed locks, cut with a choppy yet modern fringe, online for friends and family to coo over. Topped with with her go-to Prada sunglasses and a frosting of chunky silver jewels, the star's new aesthetic proved her undeniable range.

Off-White 2.0

Off-White 2.0

Championing Off-White once again, the beauty PR snapped a mirror selfie in a slouchy navy knit by the beloved brand, coupled with a pleated black skirt and divisive black shark boots.

England Mani

England Mani

A beauty moment that simply can't go amiss, Tolami's England-themed manicure was a subtle nod to her boyfriend's profession. 

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More