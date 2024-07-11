Tolami Benson's best WAG style moments to date

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If you have woken up with a thudding hangover but simmering with joy, then you’re one of many who celebrated England’s triumphant win against the Netherlands during the Euros semi-final.

Ollie Watkins scored a screamer to take Gareth Southgate’s side through to the final, leaving the UK to revel in their appreciation for the superstar team.

Our appreciation however, fell elsewhere.

Supporting her boyfriend Bukayo Saka from the stands, Tolami Benson single-handedly resurrected WAg style. Debuting her impeccable fashion sense for all to see, the 23-year-old has been credited with breathing new life into WAG visual culture, and quite frankly, we couldn’t be happier about it.

The beauty PR (it goes without saying that as fashion journos we love a PR girlie), has taken a leaf out of Victoria Beckham’s style bible, turning out a plethora of covetable looks that merge quintessentially Noughties WAG glamour with contemporary appeal.

© Getty Bukayo Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson is busy rehashing iconic WAG style

Often decked out in Diesel, Off-White and Prada, Tolami is carving out a new path for WAG fashion, injecting the once-passé genre with streetstyle sentiment.

The star has curated a WAG-tastic wardrobe filled with personalised motocross jackets, pristinely cropped England shirts and an accessories collection to die for. What makes her stand out from her fellow wives and girlfriends? She’s not restricted to classic WAG staples such as Hermès Birkins, Miu Miu bucket hats and Chanel earmuffs. Rather, she opts for less trend-led pieces, championing monochrome luxury sportswear over all else.

Who is Tolami Benson?

The girlfriend of Arsenal and England starboy Saka, Tolami is a senior planning executive for Zenith and graduate of Birmingham City University. Rumours of her relationship with England’s No.7 began swirling back in 2021, when Benson posted a photo with a mysterious masked figure on social media.

Their relationship was confirmed a year later, when the duo separately shared photos fro a luxurious yacht holiday in Dubai. Ever since, the beauty-cum-fashion aficionado has gained mass sartorial status, evolving as one of the key WAGs-to-watch.

Discover Tolami’s best style moments since joining the historically iconic WAGdom.

Tolami Benson's best style moments to date:

© Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Euros 2024 Quarter-Final Match Tolami debuted a custom motocross jacket in honour of her beau Bukayo Saka during the Euros 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England. She paired the statement piece, which patriotically displayed the England colour codes, with a pair of black Prada sunglasses and Diesel's cut-out tank top.





© Ian MacNicol Retro England Jersey The style muse took her seat to watch her beau play during the Euros 2024 group stage match in a cropped retro England jersey, high-waisted white shorts and her favourite Prada sunnies.

© Crystal Pix/MB Media High-Rise Red Jeans Once again tapping into England's tricolour palette, the 23-year-old attended the England vs Slovakia game in a pair of high-waisted cherry red jeans and a cropped England shirt topped off with a patent red bag and Prada shades.

© Adam Davy - PA Images Prada Denim Jacket Making a case for preppy style, Tolami sported a white Prada denim jacket and raw-hem denim cap while chatting with Megan Pickford before the UEFA Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena.



Off-White Cut-Out It's official! We have an Off-White muse. Tolami is a certified Off-White fan, wearing a cut-out tank by the streetwear brand paired with a cherry red cap and and England sash.

The Dior Saddle A true WAG essential, Dior's saddle bag is owned by WAGS across the globe. From Aine May, girlfriend of Connor Gallagher to Saka's sweetheart Tolami, the iconic Noughties silhouette is here to stay among the WAG army.



Malibu Barbie Blonde Never underestimate the power of a great hair transformation. The star debuted her freshly-dyed locks, cut with a choppy yet modern fringe, online for friends and family to coo over. Topped with with her go-to Prada sunglasses and a frosting of chunky silver jewels, the star's new aesthetic proved her undeniable range.

Off-White 2.0 Championing Off-White once again, the beauty PR snapped a mirror selfie in a slouchy navy knit by the beloved brand, coupled with a pleated black skirt and divisive black shark boots.