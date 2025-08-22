An ode to Cruz Beckham - why Victoria and David’s son is the nepo baby we needed

Don’t get me wrong, I love my job. Which is more than many of my friends who work in the city can say.

And yet, sometimes I look back at the two first-class degrees I poured years of work and thousands of pounds into and think, ‘how did I end up writing about Cruz Beckham?’

Since stepping through the doors of Hello! fresh out of fashion school all those years ago, the youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham has taken up more space in my conscience than I care to admit. Which I fully understand is odd, and not only because he is the same age as my ‘baby’ cousins.

After much internal deliberation, I came to understand why. The 20-year-old takes nepotism in his stride - which, in an age of nepo babies doing their darnedest to conceal their heritage, is a breath of fresh air.

© WireImage David Beckham and Cruz Beckham attend the Dior Homme Menswear AW24 show in Paris

From joining his parents on the front row of Kim Jones’ Dior Homme shows to offering fans sneak peeks inside the family’s luxurious yacht vacays in the South of France, the musician isn’t afraid to, well, be himself.

After all, if we had access to the Beckham bank account, we too would be hanging out on jetskis with Tom Brady, zipping off to Miami with our siblings for a Palm Beach frolicking and kicking back in the family Holland Park townhouse surrounded by spaniels. Who wouldn’t?

While many may see it as flash, that is just the life that Cruz, or ‘Cruzie,’ as he has been affectionately dubbed in the office, lives. And do you know what, good for him.

© @cruzbeckham The youngest Beckham brother poses on the family superyacht

He’s ticked every box a nepo baby should. Magazine cover for iD? Check. Subsequent controversy? Check. Dating an older, breathtakingly beautiful woman? Check. Kickstarted a career as a musician? Check. It goes to show that some people are just born nepo babies - and the youngest Beckham brother is utterly unapologetic about it - not to mention (at a guess) probably painfully aware of the criticism surrounding the topic.

Does he seem to care? Not at all. He’s far too busy turning out unmissable outfits for us humble fashion writers to scrupulously document in the name of clicks. From JW Anderson Wellipets to metal grills, personalised rave shades, fedoras and printed marijuana-dotted Crocs, he is totally unafraid to rock the sartorial boat and sometimes get it wrong - keeping us both on our toes and in business.

Lest we forget, those photos of Cruz sporting a pair of rather revealing blue Speedos while being embraced by girlfriend Jackie, which he unashamedly reshared on his Instagram Stories to Rod Stewart's Do You Think I'm Sexy. Brilliant.

© @cruzbeckham The Hello! team have developed something of a soft spot for the most outgoing Beckham brother

Plus, despite ongoing speculation surrounding family fall-outs between Brooklyn and the rest of the gang, the starlet frequently shows support for his tribe - utilising his wardrobe to pay homage to his parents. Earlier this summer, he was seen sporting a No.7 football shirt that indicated a close, healthy father-son relationship. A novelty, considering the majority of my girls’ nights in centre wine-fuelled discussions about daddy issues and the audacity of men.

Likewise, he never misses the chance to attend Paris Fashion Week, taking his VIP place on the front row of his mother’s celebrity-studded shows alongside siblings Romeo and Harper.

So, Cruz, we owe you one. A walking job-creation scheme for the fashion press, Victoria and David’s son never knows a dull moment. Armed with his parents’ influence, he’s chasing his dreams of being a singer, assembling a wardrobe of delightful chaos and living it up every step of the way - and honestly, we’re just here for the show.