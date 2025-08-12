Cruz Beckham copies mum Victoria’s iconic style during luxurious yacht holiday

It's a Beckham summer - meaning the style inspiration is coming thick and fast.

The modish crew seem to be anywhere but London, jumping at any and every chance to swap the city humdrum for the sun-drunk, oceanic vistas of St. Tropez, Miami or Los Angeles.

Joining his parents on their superyacht over the weekend, youngest Beckham brother Cruz made the most of his getaway to showcase his summer-ready holiday style.

© @cruzbeckham Cruz and Victoria Beckham twinned in summer hats

Never one to shy away from an ‘out-there’ fashion moment, the 20-year-old took to social media to debut his latest accessory of choice - a sand-toned canvas fedora that paid homage to his fashion designer mother Victoria.

The former Spice Girl twinned with her musician son in a wide-brimmed, woven sun hat that framed her sun-kissed face to perfection - making for a timelessly elegant choice of accessory.

Victoria completed her boat-chic aesthetic by slipping into a sleek, longline black dress - while Cruz opted for a pair of sunglasses and crisp white board shorts. The pair posed together for the photo, which Cruz subsequently shared with friends and followers on social media.

© FilmMagic Victoria Beckham wears a fedora in 2008

Considering that rave shades, grills and JW Anderson’s ever-controversial Wellipets form the foundation of Cruz’s wardrobe, the singer’s choice to opt for a more traditional design came as something of a surprise.

The fedora originated in the late 19th century, gaining its name from the 1882 play Fédora, in which Sarah Bernhardt wore the style. Initially popular among women, it became a menswear staple in the early 20th century, associated with gangsters, jazz culture, and Hollywood icons.

Plus, the hat holds a special place in the Beckham’s collective wardrobe. Back in 2008, Victoria Beckham was spotted sporting a pale grey fedora when attending a performance of Jersey Boys in London, styling out the headwear piece with a cream belted trench coat and her signature XL shades.