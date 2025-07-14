Cruz Beckham pays tribute to his father David with latest must-see look

Considering who his parents are, it comes as no surprise that a penchant for cutting-edge style runs through Cruz Beckham’s veins.

The youngest Beckham brother is currently living it up in Miami with his older sibling Romeo, turning out ‘fit after ‘fit for all to take street style inspiration from.

On Sunday, the brothers hit the town in search of some vintage football shirts, stopping by Classic Football Shirts Miami to have a gander at the goods.

Using the opportunity to pay homage to his famous footballer father, Cruz scooped up a 2000-02 Manchester United home shirt from his dad’s era, complete with David’s iconic number seven on the back of the vibrant red piece.

The two posed in the store for a sweet sibling photo, which was later shared on social media by the brand, who were delighted by the visit.

“THE BECKHAMS ARE IN THE BUILDING,” read the caption of the post, which showcased Cruz in his new shirt alongside Romeo who sported bright pink lounge shorts and a white crewneck with a backwards black baseball cap.

© @cruzbeckham Cruz Beckham paid homage to his father with a Manchester United shirt

20-year-old Cruz topped off his laidback look with a pair of jorts in a dark wash denim, in addition to some zesty lime green socks that served up citrus chic.

David Beckham’s Manchester United career, as referenced by Cruz via his latest look, defined a golden era.

Rising from the Class of 1992, he became a key figure under Sir Alex Ferguson, known for his pinpoint crosses and trademark free-kicks. Donning the iconic number 7 shirt, once worn by George Best and Eric Cantona, he completely embodied star power and became a regular headline hitter alongside his wife Victoria, AKA Posh Spice.

Today, his sartorial legacy lives on through his children, who have all curated stellar wardrobes brimming with street-steady staples.