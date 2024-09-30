Cruz Beckham's best outfits so far

Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of football legend David Beckham and fashion icon Victoria Beckham, has clearly inherited his parent’s penchant for fashion.

At just 19, Cruz has developed a distinct fashion identity, blending Justin Bieber-coded streetwear with high fashion influences. His wardrobe often features oversized graphic tees, hoodies, bucket hats, and bold sneakers, capturing the laid-back, urban aesthetic that’s oh-so Gen Z with a side of vintage charm.

Supreme, Balenciaga and Prada are his kryptonite, often married with XL silhouettes and boyband curtains when out and about with family or friends.

Growing up in the public eye, the budding singer has been influenced by both of his famous parents, inheriting his dad’s athletic-casual vibe and his mum’s refined, polished touch. In addition to his fashion-forward persona, the youngest Beckham son is pursuing a career in music, further informing his effortlessly cool aesthetic that’s also championed by his brothers Brooklyn and Romeo.

His big break in the fashion world came when he was 16. Cruz graced the cover of i-D’s The Out Of Body issue, sporting a neon pink buzzcut and well, not much else. The cover marked Cruz’s induction into the industry, which was met with controversy by the public due to the risqué cover.

However, he doesn't shy away from a bold sartorial statement. From personalised pink sunglasses to metal grills and unmissable tattoos, the musician hasn’t held back from a conversation-starting look or two.

Thus, it was time we delved into the singer’s wardrobe for an overdue analysis. Discover Cruz Beckham’s best looks to date below.

Cruz Beckham’s best outfits to date:

© Pascal Le Segretain Dior Is More Cruz and dad David attended the Dior Homme Menswear autumn/winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week back in January 2023. The high profile affair saw Cruz slip into a light grey suit, paired with a matching tie, a white shirt and some bold red sunglasses from the house.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Neon Lime Blazer A few months prior, Cruz graced the Dior Homme Menswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in June 2024. Making his love for bold outfit choices clear, he commanded attention in a neon green blazer for the event.



© Pascal Le Segretain Kenzo Varsity Jacket A certified fashion week fan, the youngest Beckham son attended the Kenzo Menswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, looking effortlessly nonchalant in a burgundy-gold varsity jacket by the house.



© Dave Benett Lime Shirt Not one to miss out on an exclusive invite, the 19-year-old stepped out at the Perfect Magazine x AMI Paris LFW Party at Dovetale in February, rocking a neon green shirt and striped suit. Very BRAT.

© Marc Piasecki Double Denim Joining his family in Paris last year prior to his mother's spring/summer 2024 collection debut, Cruz championed double denim. He paired the set with a simple white tank and bright green Converse - clearly his default hue.

© Marc Piasecki Wavy Hoodie The singer opted for another bold tone when hitting the streets of Paris with his famous father. Wrapping up warm in a cherry red hoodie complete with wavy contrast graphic detailing, Cruz once again demonstrated his penchant for pigment-popping looks.

© Neil Mockford Silk Pyjama Shirt During Paris Fashion Week SS25, David and Victoria Beckham's son stepped into the limelight with his German-Brazilian girlfriend Jackie. The duo, who were first linked in April this year, were seen walking hand-in-hand through the French capital, with Cruz sporting a silk, pyjama-style shirt.

© Jeff Spicer Plaid Harrington Jacket David and Cruz attended the Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything premiere in London 2023, with the latter donning a mocha-hued plaid Harrington jacket and matching trousers.



© RB/Bauer-Griffin Colour Clash Cruz was spotted outside Jimmy Kimmel's show in Los Angeles, platforming a clashing colour palette consisting of a chocolate brown hoodie, khaki cargo pants and a teal T-shirt.

© Darren Gerrish Monogrammed Denim Once again opting for double denim, Cruz supported his mother at the Victoria Beckham AW23 show during Paris Fashion Week back in March 2024. His set hailed from his mum's eponymous brand and showcased her initials in a monogrammed print.



© Marc Piasecki Vinyl Trousers Making the most of his time away from his London hometown, Cruz revelled in a Parisian stay in 2022. During one outing, he slipped into a bold red leather jacket with an embossed finish, paired with a white tank top and some statement black trousers in a patent vinyl texture.