H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - August 2025

It’s a well known fact that the fashion industry tends to hit the snooze button in August, going into hibernation mode in preparation for a jam-packed September dominated by fashion month. Regardless, London was still abuzz with exclusive parties from Notting Hill to Hackney, with the style set lapping up the last drops of the summer sun in style.

The month kicked off with Copenhagen Fashion Week, which saw fleets of Scandi cool-girls flock to the city en masse to display their colour-fuelled finery in all its glory. Likewise, Oceanus hosted a dazzling soirée in Aldwych to celebrate its fresh collaboration with iconic designer Dame Zandra Rhodes. Across the pond, Bella Hadid was joined by her inner circle to celebrate Orebella's new fragrance ETERNAL ROOTS, with familiar faces from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner in attendance at the LA-based shindig.

Despite the seasonal lull, the fashionscape came out to play - and did so armed with negronis and kitten heels that made for a scintillating summer party season.

Read on to discover the most exclusive parties from August 2025 below.

The most exclusive parties in August 2025:

Oceanus x Zandra Rhodes

Oceanus unveiled its HS25 collection in collaboration with the legendary Dame Zandra Rhodes, marking the occasion with an intimate dinner at ROKA Aldwych. The evening drew a stylish crowd, with BEKA, Anissa Kermiche, Sophia Hadji Panteli, and Tigerlily Taylor joining Oceanus founder Hannah Attalah and Dame Zandra Rhodes to toast the launch of their vibrant swim and resortwear line.

Guests sipped on PATRÓN Palomas, savoured fresh sashimi from ROKA’s acclaimed kitchen, and left with curated goodie bags featuring treats from Crazy Colour, skincare essentials from Lelive, PATRÓN El Alto, and a copy of Zandra Rhodes’ debut memoir, ICONIC.

Yvonne Victoria, Dame Zandra Rhodes and Tigerlily Taylor

Yvonne Victoria and Tania Leslau

Sophia Hadji Pantelli, Dame Zandra Rhodes and Kelly Robinson

PATRÓN Tequila

Top Boy star Jasmine Jobson brought the heat to Ibiza as she celebrated summer in style with PATRÓN Tequila - hitting up an exclusive Boiler Room party before heading to Ushuaïa on Saturday night. The BAFTA-winning actress was spotted with Lennon Gallagher and his model girlfriend Izzy Richmond letting loose on the dancefloor, sipping PATRÓN Tequila cocktails, and soaking up the Balearic energy as the sun set over Las Cicadas Ibiza.

© Dave Benett Lennon Gallagher and Izzy Richmond

© Dave Benett Lennon Gallagher

Orebella's ETERNAL ROOTS Launch

Bella Hadid hosted an intimate, star-studded garden party in LA to celebrate the launch of Orebella's latest fragrance ETERNAL ROOTS. Guests included Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Devon Lee Carson, Sydney Lee Carson, Shanina Shaik, Lauren Perez, Lauren Leekley, Francesca Aiello, and Bella’s loved ones, Anwar, Mohamed, and Yolanda Hadid.

Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid