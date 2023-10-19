Hailey Bieber kicked off Halloween celebrations in style this year, surprising fans by showcasing her first eerie look weeks before the spooky holiday arrived. Celebrities, A-listers and socialites consistently excel at Halloween costumes for an array of reasons.

First and foremost, their access to resources is unparalleled. With the help of professional stylists, makeup artists, and designers, they can transform into virtually any character, often with meticulous attention to detail. Glam squads ensure that their costumes are not only visually striking but also incredibly authentic.

The competitive nature of the entertainment industry drives celebrities to outdo one another, especially during Halloween. Spooky season pushes the style set to think creatively, resulting in innovative and imaginative costume choices that captivate audiences. And some do so just to generate buzz on social media with staged photoshoots and set ups… the Kardashians come to mind as the main arbiters of the ‘for the gram’ Halloween ‘fit. Their commitment to the cause elevates their Halloween costumes to a level of theatricality that is oddly awe-inspiring.

Fashion forward, Halloween loving, celebs are aware of the impact of their public image. The month of October provides them with an opportunity to showcase their sense of humour, creativity, and relatability to fans. By donning costumes, they engage with audiences on a personal level, creating memorable moments that we eagerly anticipate year after year - making their yearly transformations a celebrated tradition in the fashion world.

As the costumes start trickling in we take a look at the most stylish celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023… so far:

Hailey Bieber’s Vampire Costume

Hailey Bieber's chic vampire costume

Taking to Instagram, Hailey Bieber unveiled her vampiric transformation, capturing the essence of a seductive vampire with a modern twist. Hailey flaunted a striking ensemble that included a luxurious 4-strand pearl necklace, adding a touch of elegance to her costume. She paired this with a sultry red lace corset featuring fur trimmings, red lace thigh-high stockings and a sophisticated vampiric up-do. Fake blood and cherry-cola lips completed the look.

Khloe Kardashian’s Cow Costumes

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian and son Tatum dressed as cows for Halloween

Khloe Kardashian delighted fans by hosting her annual pumpkin decorating party, where she and her son Tatum stole the show dressed as adorable cows. Donning cozy onesies and cow print makeup, they brought farmyard glam to the festivities.

Hailey Bieber’s Rachel Green Costume

© Instagram Hailey also emulated Rachel Green from friends

Hailey Bieber also wowed fans and the internet alike with her impeccable portrayal of Rachel Green from Friend. In her homage to the character famously played by Jennifer Aniston, captured Rachel's quintessential '90s style, showcasing her admiration for the beloved sitcom's Central Perk cafe, with an oversized mug of coffee.