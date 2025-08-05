Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26: Best street style looks

There's a certain magic at Copenhagen Fashion Week that extends far beyond the runway.

Often unfairly considered not as important as the Big 4 (New York, London, Milan, Paris), Copenhagen has been quietly shaping the fashion landscape since its inception in 2006.

Amid the cobbled streets and minimalist facades, an effortless kind of cool takes shape - and it's not just curated by designers.

It's the city's street style that continues to captivate the global fashion set, season after season.

Here, the pavements become their own runway, and onlookers flock to see what the seriously chic attendees are putting on the fashion map for the season ahead.

The best street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 so far...

1/ 7 © Getty Images I Scream for Ice Cream We adore Copenhagen street style for its quirky details and this gorgeous guest was papped outside the Freya Dalsjo show in this whimsical two-piece

2/ 7 © Getty Images All Tied Up Spotted outside the Bonnetje show, the freshest way to tackle a tie for the season ahead - teamed with girlish ruffles and a do-all tote bag.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Tine Van Cauwenberghe If we saw Tine in the street we'd be running up to her to find out where she got this absolutely incredible skirt. Teaming it with a coordinating asymmetric jacket? Genius.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Colour Clash Proving that the sun is shining for the season with bright colours firmly on the menu, as proved by this fantastic looking guest at the Bonnetje show.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Spot On We were thrilled when we set eyes on this glorious looking guest because she confirms that our current obsession with polka dots isn't going anywhere.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Janka Polliani Janka looks incredible, but it's the little Labubu hanging from her bag that captured our attention. Love them or hate them, you can't deny that their global domination is in full swing.