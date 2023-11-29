2023 in review: The 13 biggest moments in fashion and pop culture

It’s been one heck of a year for the world of fashion and pop culture. It’s been the year of Margot Robbie in Barbiecore and Jenna Ortega in goth-girl chic. Ballet-flats made a comeback and all the cool-girls made bows on literally anything, a thing. Halloween happened and Heidi Klum went all out, as per usual.

With just over a month till we ring in the new year, we take a look back at the past 11 months and hero some of our favourite standout fashion and pop-culture moments that will have forever altered our brain chemistry.

Zendaya

© Gilbert Flores A literal princess

The Queen of the red carpet look attended more events than I have fingers and toes this year, and every single one of them was better than the last. My particular favourite from the star has to be this epically stunning Giorgio Armani gown worn to the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Rhianna

© Gotham Mom and dad out on the town

Queen Riri has spent most of the year pregnant with her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s first child together, meaning her pregnancy style was unmatched. It’s hard to choose one look from her bump journey but one that’s still ingrained in my brain is this street-style ‘fit she wore out and about in NYC. I think I love it so much because this was just a casual outing for the couple and yet, whilst pregnant, she still looks so darn good. A true style maven.

Hunter Schafer

© Variety I'm still picking my jaw up off the floor

Tying first place with Margot Robbie at the Barbie press tour was Hunter Schafer at the Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes press tour. Every single look she wore for the promotion was like her own little Met Gala appearance.

Kendall Jenner

© BackGrid The hair flick really completes the full look don't you think?

We’ve actually lost count of the number of times Kendall Jenner has gone to get gas looking like she just stepped off the runway. Our favourite petrol-pumping fit was when she wore those iconic Bottega Venetta Canalazzo boots, proving that girls can do anything and look twice as chic whilst doing so.

Julia Fox

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Now this is what we call a street-style look

This is not the first, and most definitely not the last time ex-girlfriend of Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out almost naked on the streets this year. This particular outfit was for Paris Fashion Week, and we think it’s safe to say that the woman turned a few heads.

Victoria and David Beckham

© Pascal Le Segretain A round of applause for the tonal matching 'fits please

The recent Netflix Stars have had a year in the limelight once again, but one of my favourite moments has to be when the two attended the Jacquemus show at Paris Fashion Week. There’s something so quintessentially obnoxious that I love about their matching tonal ready-to-wear and sunglasses look.

Margot Robbie

© Anadolu A living and breathing Barbie

By this point, we can only assume that the Barbie star is probably sick of wearing pink, a real shame when you look that good in it. It was tricky to choose Margot’s best Barbie-era outfit, because like I said, the woman suits the colour pink. However, I can't quite forget the gasp I made when I saw her in that custom Vivienne Westwood blush pink gown at the European premiere of Barbie. Throughout the press circuit, Margot recreated a number of Barbie ensembles, this one was a nod to the 'Enchanted Evening' doll from the 1960s.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

© Robert Kamau I wonder if we will ever get over these two polar opposite looks in one photo

The world’s most notable ‘It’ girl was on point this year with her fashion choices. Her husband Justin… Well, not so much. This image of the two stepping out in NYC in polar opposite drips had the internet world rolling, so much so it was up there with one of the most popular Halloween costumes of 2023.

Taylor Swift

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 The more you look the better it gets

It’s been a huge year for Taylor Swift and her Swiftie fan base. Touring for Over 20 months with the Era’s tour the singer swapped between 16 different outfits throughout her performances, all as spellbinding as their counterparts. It was hard to choose just one outfit but one that strikes a particular chord has to be the iconic Lovers Era crystal embossed body suit with matching bejewelled Christian Louboutin boots.

Harry Styles

© Michael Buckner Word on the street is that this look took over 150 hours to make

I’d like to thank Harry Styles’ stylist Harry Lambert for all he has done this year. In particular, his Swarovski Crystal encrusted jumpsuit by Egonlab which he wore to the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. In my opinion, clown-core never looked cuter.

Kylie Jenner

© Edward Berthelot There are absolutely no words

One thing Kylie Jenner and Schiaparelli have in common is that they both know how to steal the show. Which is why when the two teamed up together at Paris Fashion Week with Schiaparelli dressing Miss Jenner in a literal lion head the internet literally broke.

Kim Kardashian

© Kevin Mazur/MG23 We can almost guarantee that Karl would have approved

On the steps of the Met this year Kim Kardashian came to play as per usual. In an ode to friend, designer and icon, Karl Lagerfeld, Kim wore a striking Schiaparelli dress, layered with over 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls.

Carrie Bradshaw

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Carrie can do no wrong

It wouldn't be a fashion roundup without Miss Carrie Bradshaw now would it? This year our beloved Sex And The City rebooted for another season of And Just Like That and our fashion hearts beated once more as Carrie graced our screens in a number of outrageous looks. Unfortunately, there were no pigeon purses this year (that’s so 2022) but there was a rather epic all-tartan look, featuring the most gorgeous Vivienne Westwood coat.