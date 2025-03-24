Design duo behind Proenza Schouler will succeed Jonathan Anderson at Loewe - and fashion insiders are thrilled

The design duo behind Proenza Schouler will be taking the reins from Jonathan Anderson at Loewe, commencing April 7.

Loewe announced the news on Monday morning, releasing a statement which read: “LOEWE is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez as the House’s creative directors.”

“Their work over the past two decades has played an important role in shaping modern fashion while cultivating an ongoing dialogue with contemporary culture. Their design practice, rooted in a rigorous exploration of craft filtered through an artistic sensibility, has evolved the industry’s landscape, and aligns with the values which underscore LOEWE’s 179-year heritage.”

In response, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez said: “We are incredibly honoured to join LOEWE, a House whose values and mission align closely with our own. We look forward to working alongside its extraordinary teams and artisans, whose talent - under the exceptional creative direction of Jonathan Anderson - has shaped LOEWE into the cultural force it is today.”

Anderson’s departure from the brand was announced last week, amidst a spell of creative director shifts, including Demna's move to Gucci and Donatella Versace's step away from her eponymous brand. The beloved designer exited Loewe after his ground-breaking 11-year tenure at the house, which jettisoned the Spanish house to great heights.

The fashion world is seemingly content with the appointment of Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. Founded in 2002 by designers who met while studying at Parsons School of Design, Proenza Schouler is a US-based womenswear and accessories brand known for its avant-garde collaborations with MAC, Birkenstock, Vans, and more.

Jonathan Anderson at the finale of the Loewe SS25 show

Their senior thesis collection gained immediate recognition, earning them the title of ‘Designers of the Year’ upon graduation. Over the years, the brand has received five CFDA awards for both overall design and accessories. In 2007, the Valentino Fashion Group acquired a 45 per cent stake, with Castanea Partners taking a minority interest. In 2018, Nudrick Capital Management led the designers' buyback, restoring full ownership of the label.

Following the news, Sidney Toledano, CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, praised the pair’s background and success: “I have long admired Jack and Lazaro’s work at Proenza Schouler. Their eclectic creativity and dedication to craft make them a natural choice to build the next chapter for Loewe. I look forward to seeing them lead the evolution of the house.”