Inside the most exclusive parties in October 2025

It may be 'spooky season', but for the It-girls across the globe, there's a lot more to celebrate than that. This period, post-summer and pre-party season, brings us new autumnal launches, religious celebrations, and plenty to get us geared up for the glamour of the holiday festivities.

The best part about this season? Fashion fans can indulge in style for every occasion. From cosy-chic semi-formal attire to all-out silly season glam, our seasonal moodboards are overflowing with It-girl style inspiration for every occasion.

From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Emma Chamberlain, see what the crème de la crème of cool-girls have been up to this October 2025...

Tiffany & Co.'s Parisian Soirée

On October 3, Tiffany & Co. and Lauren Santo Domingo hosted one of Paris Fashion Week’s most elegant soirées with an intimate dinner at Le Grand Café to unveil Bird on a Rock by Tiffany - a reimagining of Jean Schlumberger’s legendary design through the creative lens of the house’s Chief Artistic Officer of Jewellery and High Jewellery, Nathalie Verdeille. Guests, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Laura Harrier, Emma Chamberlain and Paloma Elsesser, gathered for cocktails before a seated dinner, all wearing Tiffany & Co. creations.

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Emma Chamberlain

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Paloma Elsesser

By Rotation's Diwali Celebrations

Fashion rental app By Rotation and contemporary jewellery brand MISHO brought together a stylish crowd for an intimate Diwali dinner at The Aubrey, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, on Monday, October 13. Hosted by founders Eshita Kabra Davies and Suhani Parekh, the evening saw guests including Sian Gabari, Tamsin Wong, and Georgia Beaumont gather to toast the festival of lights with bespoke cocktails by Renais Gin and fine wines from Tread Softly.

© George Gottlieb Eshita Kabra Davies

© George Gottlieb Suhani Parekh