The wildest celebrity fashion moments of 2024

2024 was a year for daring dressers.

Doja Cat shocked audiences at Coachella, sporting a full ensemble crafted from blonde human hair, sparking debates on sustainability and provocation. Zendaya’s futuristic Thierry Mugler robo-suit at the Dune: Part Two premiere blended avant-garde with sci-fi. Lil Nas X stole the spotlight at the Met Gala, draped in nothing but silver body paint and jewels. Such examples of cutting-edge style redefined boldness in fashion, challenging conventions and igniting conversations about creativity and self-expression in the industry.

New faces arose, bringing with them wonder-packed wardrobes. Chappell Roan took the baton from Lady Gaga, bringing all-things avant-garde to the pop culture world. Likewise, Cynthia Erivo shot to stardom, using the Wicked press tour as her own personal runway for fabulous gothic witch-inspired aesthetics.

As for menswear, Loewe muses such as Daniel Craig and Josh O’Connor joined Andrew Garfield and Michael Shannon in their penchant for the peculiar. Rainbow knits, floral shoes and crisp packet handbags very much included.

Flick back through the 2024 archives and reminisce about the kookiest clothes sported by celebrities throughout the year.

Wildest celebrity fashion moments of 2024:

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Zendaya's Mugler Robo-Suit Zendaya’s Mugler robo-suit at the Dune: Part Two premiere was a futuristic masterpiece. The metallic ensemble featured structured, armour-like detailing, marrying high fashion with sci-fi elements. Styled by Law Roach, the look was quickly jotted down in the fashion history books.

© FilmMagic Cate Blanchett's Spoon Top Back in August, Cate Blanchett attended the LA premiere of her film Borderlines in a delicious spoon-clad outfit. Crafted by sustainable Swedish fashion house Hodakova and made from 102 vintage spoons sourced from the Swedish countryside, the garment made quite the statement.

© Getty Images Gwendoline Christie's Margiela Moment Taking place under the iconic Pont Alexandre III, John Galliano’s Couture SS24 collection for Maison Margiela had fashion fans giddy with excitement. Blending the theatrical with the surreal, extreme silhouettes were worn by models and actors alike - with Gwendoline Christie making a surprise appearance.

© Corbis via Getty Images Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz in Loewe Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz made the perfect pair in bold, colourful knits as they left the Loewe show during Paris Fashion Week in September. The Bond actor has formed a fruitful relationship with the Spanish house, starring at the brand's AW24 muse and all-round poster boy.



© Getty Emma Corrin's Schiaparelli Suit They say you have to risk it to get the biscuit, and Emma Corrin's red carpet wardrobe is a hard lesson in said popular theory. The star attended the July 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine UK Fan Event, dazzling in a sci-fi Western ensemble sourced from Schiaparelli’s SS24 Couture collection.

© FilmMagic Michael Shannon's Crisps Every year at the Met Gala, we are spoiled by all the incredible outfits sported by the A-list attendees. But this year, actor Michael Shannon gets a gold star, yes for his black double breasted Balenciaga suit, but also his accessory of choice. A bag of crisps. Not just any bag of crisps we should add but a Balenciaga bag of crisps that costs a lot more than your average Walkers.



© WWD via Getty Images Willem Dafoe's Miu Miu Debut In October, acclaimed actor Willem Dafoe made a surprise appearance at Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. Willem's collaboration with Miu Miu underscored the brand's connection to its parent company, Prada, with whom Dafoe has a longstanding relationship, having modelled for Prada's menswear show in 2012 and starred in campaigns since the mid-1990s

© Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Betwiches in Thom Browne Wicked blessed our year with many a musical-themed fashion moment. Our favourite? Cynthia Erivo's hauntingly beautiful Thom Browne gown worn during the Mexico premiere of the blockbuster, complete with a hooded sculptural design, an extra pair of witchy hands in place of shoulder pads and an ebony hue.

© Billboard via Getty Images Chappell Roan's Lady Liberty 2024 was the year of Chappell Roan and her eccentric outfits. A celebration of individuality and theatricality, the singer's archive never knows a dull moment - with her Governors Ball look proving just that. Chappell transformed into the Statue of Liberty for the performance, marking one of 2024's most out-there style moments.