The Fashion Insider Diary: Matilde Mourinho's guide to nailing 'comfy chic' dressing for any occasion

Many people are enticed by the idea of making more sustainable jewellery choices, but when style is the focus, ethical ideals can sometimes take a back seat.

However, when an eco-conscious brand is worn by fashion icons like Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Lady Amelia Windsor and Kylie Minogue, it’s clear they’ve mastered the art of balancing the two, creating a planet friendly jewellery range with an aesthetic that is completely A-list-approved.

The brand in question? Matilde Jewellery - a fine jewellery brand launched by designer Matilde Faria Mourinho Felix in December 2020. The label uses 14k 100% recycled gold, lab-grown diamonds, and eco-friendly packaging.

Matilde’s creative vision aligns with her fashion philosophy: timeless, versatile pieces that will transcend fleeting trends. She describes her style agenda as "a huge reflection of how I design jewellery for Matilde Jewellery. Every piece is meant to be easy to wear and become a part of your core jewellery collection, to continue to be added to throughout your life. So timelessness and high quality are two non-negotiables."

From her mother's wise style advice to the impact of statement jewellery and the art of achieving comfortable chic, Matilde revealed her insider styling tips with H! Fashion.

The Fashion Insider Diary: Matilde Faria Mourinho Felix

A Day of Meetings Comfort is a recurring theme here, as I can't stand being uncomfortable. If I have a day of meetings around London I go for my usual 'uniform' which consists of my trusted pair of Reformation jeans, a white shirt or t-shirt (this one is from The Frankie Shop) and one of my favourite oversized blazers. In terms of shoes, you will probably find me in Sambas 99% of the time, but I will interchange between them or my Chanel slingback flats. I always carry my laptop with me, so my brown suede The Row bag is always my go-to. So worth the investment!

Date Night Even for a date night, I need to feel comfortable. This dress by The Yellow World x TL 180 is my go-to as I can dress it down or up as much as I want. I would add a vintage belt from Eclectiquette for a little extra something. This velvet Chanel purse is the perfect date night bag as it fits the right number of things needed - it was a great Christmas gift I received from my mum. To finish off the look, I go for my trusted oversized black blazer from Wardrobe NYC.

Drinks With The Girls Alfie Paris is one of my favourite brands at the moment, their founder Alice really knows how to make pieces that are so effortlessly cool but still so elevated. This grey set is one of my favourites – especially for a slightly colder London night! I would accessorise this look with some classic black heels and a cute black bag – you will notice my colour palate isn’t too out there but I just love some staple basic pieces that will last forever.

An Evening Soirée I love Magda Butrym for evening looks, and this top can be worn in a few different ways, so I love styling it for different occasions. For this look, I paired it with a black Magda Butrym skirt and a Frankie Shop oversized blazer. The real star of the show in this case are my Tempest Earrings – they are so light and easy to wear but are adorned with marquise, pear and round shaped diamonds and are such a standout piece. They elevate any look.

A Chic Sunday Stroll I borrowed this Christian Dior t-shirt from my mum a couple of years ago and ‘forgot’ to give it back. It’s so comfy but also feels super chic. The Frankie Shop is one of my go-to brands, and I love their jeans. I always use my jewellery to elevate my casual looks, and I love layering necklaces and rings to achieve this. I also always have a full ear stack by Matilde Jewellery which helps always feeling put together even on a casual Sunday stroll.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

I would say comfortable, modern, timeless, and easy. I hate being uncomfortable and am super weird about how certain clothes/textures feel – so comfort is an absolute must. I also love a good ‘uniform’ and tend to build my outfits around that. Usually, it’s an amazing pair of jeans, a good shirt, t-shirt or tank top, and then another layer of some sort on top. I think that is a huge reflection of how I design jewellery for Matilde Jewellery. Every piece is meant to be easy to wear and become a part of your core jewellery collection, to continue to be added to throughout your life. So timelessness and high quality are two non-negotiables.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

For me, it’s not really about balancing comfort and style, because for my personal style everything has to be comfy. I really focus on timeless yet modern pieces, shapes and silhouettes. If it’s a day of fashion events and meetings, then the key is to wear something that can work in different scenarios, and that can be dressed up and/or down depending on where your next stop is. For example, a good pair of jeans and a T-shirt sounds really basic and casual, but if you pair it with fun statement shoes or accessorise it right, it can become a totally different outfit.

What are your go-to brands?

For jewellery I am biased but my go-to is Matilde Jewellery. They’re really wearable pieces I can wear them now and in 10 years. For fashion, I really love The Frankie Shop, The Row, Prada, Reformation, Anine Bing, Toteme and Nanushka. I also love discovering new brands and recently Alfie Paris and DL Denim have become one of my go-to’s.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

My mum is hands down the biggest style inspiration I have, and she’s a literal fashion icon in my eyes. She’s always taught me to express myself through fashion, and I’m beyond lucky that she is nice enough to let me use her wardrobe as my own. I also love Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber’s style.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

I think unless I’m going out for dinner or drinks with friends or there’s a special occasion, my style tends to be not far off from what I usually wear during the week, but just a lot more paired back. If it’s a really lazy weekend I'll be in comfy sweats for most of it – but I always dress up slightly if I’m out of the house. Hoodies are 100% a must and I usually wear my Anine Bing so I feel a bit more put together.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

Jewellery, shoes and bags. These 3 things can completely change a look. I love a good pair of statement earrings as those can easily elevate an outfit. I think a good pair of heels can turn any look from day to night, and who doesn’t love a fun bag to add a pop of colour to an outfit?

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I try to not follow trends and tend to curate my wardrobe and style with more timeless pieces that will transcend cycles. But then again there are some ‘trends’ that are here to stay, like chocolate brown was everywhere suddenly, but I think that’s a trend that will become timeless. When it comes to trends like ‘ballet-core’ or ‘clean girl aesthetic’ (this is how little I know about them) I don’t really like to follow it. I also think trends go against personal style and it causes people to wear things they genuinely would never wear unless it wasn’t ‘in trend’, and results in overconsumption and waste.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

My biggest styling tip is dress for yourself. As long as you do that and you’re happy and confident in what you’re wearing, that really comes across and makes any outfit 100 times better. When it comes to mixing and matching pieces, my biggest tip is to do exactly that. Work with staple pieces that are a part of your core wardrobe and interchange them and style them together. My mum gave me one piece of fashion advice that I will never forget, she always said: "always remove the last item you add to a look because it’s usually not needed". I think sometimes you can overthink an outfit and keep adding elements for the sake of adding - and sometimes, less is more.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

Be yourself! Wear what you want and feel the best in (within the dress code of course). The people I see at these sorts of events whose looks I admire and remember the most are those worn by the people who own their looks and ooze confidence. Just own it.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

Comfort is my non-negotiable, so I really won’t wear anything unless I feel I can last hours in it and not complain. I can be wearing the most incredible outfit but if my feet hurt after 20 minutes of standing, that will ruin the look for me. I’ve learned from experience! And bring layers – especially in London where the weather is as unpredictable as it usually is.