Alexandra Cooper's glamorous wedding wardrobe was utterly stunning

Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper has shared first-look images from the lavish and intimate wedding on the Northeastern coast of Mexico.

After being engaged for just over a year, the presenter, social media It-girl and all-round fashion muse married producer Matt Kaplan earlier this month.

As expected from the style icon, her outfits for her wedding weekend were impeccably cool yet classic and seriously chic.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, 29-year-old Alex explained that she initially found searching for her wedding dress "overwhelming" and eventually found it, designed by Danielle Frankel, on Pinterest: "I immediately sent it to Mimi [her stylist Mimi Cutrell] and asked her to get me the dress as I needed to try it on ASAP. I had a feeling the pearl off-white color and the vintage, yet modern elements would be a perfect match for me. The minute I tried it on I knew we had found what I was looking for."

Danielle then used the inspiration from the design Alex had found to create a custom gown with a slightly altered neckline, and drop waist. Alex also explained that once finding her dream wedding dress "the rest of the looks fell into place."

© Instagram /@alexandracooper She shared inside snaps on her dress shopping journey on Instagam

In modern society it's common for brides to wear more than one dress on their big day, with many often opting for something more fluid and free to wear for the after party, to effortlessly dance the night away.

Alexandra's second dress of choice was a vintage Alexander McQueen dress. "Again, the minute I tried it on I knew," she recalled ."Everyone in the room was silent, and we all just stared at each other in shock. It is one of the most beautiful dresses I have ever worn in my life."

Of course, every cool girl's wedding ensembles start way before the big day - she wore another Danielle Frankel number featuring plenty of pearls for a pre-wedding event at a speakeasy-style venue, and the night before the wedding she opted for a vintage Donna Karan dress.

She has kicked off the 2024 celebrity weddings with a bang...