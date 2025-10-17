Victoria Beckham declares 'pink syrup' nails the must-have trend for autumn 2025

Victoria Beckham has never played by the beauty rule book - and her latest look only proves it. At a New York event celebrating her Netflix docuseries with Vogue’s Anna Wintour, the designer stepped out in a stunning blush-pink dress from her own label - but it was her matching powder-pink manicure with a syrup-like finish that effortlessly stole the show.

Whilst autumn usually calls for manicures featuring espresso browns and oxblood reds, the beauty founder's nails took the opposite approach. They were painted a barely-there pink that sits somewhere between ballet slipper and rosewater hue. The result? A soft blush dream that feels so expensive and chic.

Her manicure also had that glassy, high-shine, syrup finish that’s quietly made waves. It's a simple addition to any manicure, but it makes such a big impact. Even her pedicure followed suit, peeking out from a pair of dark chocolate heels - it was a pairing that proves pink and brown can work together beautifully when styled correctly.

© Netflix Victoria Beckham usually opts for a nude or white manicure hues but is experimenting with soft pinks and syrup textures

Her manicure also looks very similar to the rising Petal Veil nail trend. Tinu Bello, Mylee's Senior Ambassador, told H! Fashion: "Petal Veil Nails are the next evolution of soft, romantic manicures. Think a delicate blend of rosewater shades and dewy transparency that captures the appearance of fresh petals, as seen on celebrities such as Blackpink's Rose. Inspired by K-beauty’s jelly blush nails, this look finishes with the same translucent, watercolor effect, giving nails a diffused wash of colour."

She continues: "They are the equivalent of a sheer pink lip gloss. The base is translucent, with a milky or blush-toned pink and then with layers of ultra-fine shimmer or a barely-there chrome are added to create a veil effect. The result is a soft-focus glow that looks healthy, hydrated, and subtly polished, rather than overtly done."

If you're looking to get a similar manicure look to Victoria's with a twist, we have the expert answers.

Start with a clear or sheer pink gel base to create that glassy foundation. Add one or two ultra-thin coats of a rose, peach, or blush-tinted polish. The key is to let the natural nail peek through. I really recommend the Mylee Strawberry Milkshake Gel Polish. Finish with a high-shine irridescent top coat.

So, forget oxblood and espresso. This autumn, it’s all about Victoria's pink syrup manicure. Expect to see this sophisticated design everywhere this season.